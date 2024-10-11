Del-York Creative Academy Partners with Google to Empower Content Creators in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria — Del-York Creative Academy (DCA), a leader in innovative creative education, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Google to launch an unprecedented training program aimed at empowering content creators in Nigeria. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in nurturing homegrown talent and enhancing the creative economy of Nigeria, aligning with DCA’s mission to inspire and equip the next generation of digital storytellers.

The program will leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology and DCA’s comprehensive curriculum to provide aspiring content creators with hands-on training in essential skills such as video production, digital marketing, and storytelling techniques. By harnessing the power of technology, we aim to unlock the potential of Nigerian creators, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

● Innovative Curriculum: DCA, as the implementing partner, has developed a tailored curriculum that addresses the unique needs of Nigerian content creators. This curriculum will focus on practical skills, industry insights, and innovative techniques that resonate with contemporary digital trends.

● Access to Global Platforms: Participants will gain access to resources and platforms that elevate their visibility and impact, positioning them for opportunities within Nigeria and beyond.

● Community Engagement: The program is designed to foster a vibrant community of creators who can share knowledge, collaborate, and support one another in their creative endeavors.

A Commitment to Elevation and Innovation

“This partnership with Google is a testament to our commitment to elevating the creative landscape in Nigeria,” said Linus Idahosa, CEO of Del-York Creative Academy. “We believe in the power of storytelling and the potential of our creators to make a significant impact.

Through this initiative, we will not only enhance the skills of our participants but also contribute to the overall growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.”

Invitation to Strategic Partners

As we embark on this exciting journey, DCA invites other tech companies and stakeholders in the creative and digital sectors to join us in amplifying the voices of Nigeria’s content creators. Together, we can create a robust ecosystem that nurtures talent and drives innovation across Africa.

The initiative is supported by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy (FMACCE) through its Creative Leap Acceleration Programme (CLAP), reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to nurturing creative talent and boosting Nigeria’s cultural economy. Applications are open until October 30, 2024.

About Del-York Creative Academy

Del-York Creative Academy is a pioneering institution dedicated to transforming the creative industry in Africa through innovative education and practical training. We aim to empower individuals with the skills needed to thrive in a dynamic digital landscape.

About Google

Google is a global leader in technology, dedicated to organizing the world’s information and making it universally accessible and useful. Through partnerships and initiatives, Google aims to support education and innovation worldwide.

For more information about the program and partnership, please visit https://delyorkcreative.academy/ or contact us at +2349165666255.

