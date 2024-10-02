Cowrywise Announces CX Con ’24: A Premier Event for Customer Experience Innovation and Business Growth

Cowrywise, the dominant, digital-first wealth management platform for the young generation of Nigerians and Africans, has officially announced its inaugural Customer Experience Conference (CX Con ’24), scheduled for October 11, 2024, in Lagos.

The conference will bring together the brightest minds across industries to discuss and explore the evolving role of customer experience (CX) in driving business growth and gaining a competitive edge. Attendees will hear from leaders like Ada Irikefe, Associate Director, Head of Disruption & Innovation PwC, who will be delivering the keynote address on leveraging CX for business growth.

Hosted in commemoration of Customer Service Week, this one-day event is designed to be a collaborative think tank where business leaders, innovators, and professionals can jointly examine the tools and strategies they need to build customer-first businesses that thrive in today’s competitive market. Themed CX Excellence for Business Growth, CX Con ’24 will address the critical importance of customer experience in today’s rapidly evolving ecosystem, offering a unique opportunity for customer experience professionals to stay ahead.

Why CX Con ’24?

Cowrywise’s success story is a testament to how a customer-centric approach can reshape industries. Since its inception, the company has attracted millions of young Africans by offering user-friendly digital investment tools that simplify wealth management. Cowrywise believes that customer satisfaction is key to unlocking business growth, and this philosophy will underpin the discussions at CX Con ’24.

Enor Izomor, the Head of CX and host of the Conference initiative shared her excitement about the upcoming conference:

“At Cowrywise, customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Our platform has grown by listening to our customers and evolving our services based on their needs. CX Con ’24 is an extension of that commitment—it’s a platform where we can engage, share insights, and continue to lead conversations that matter to both businesses and customers.”

In addition to keynote sessions and panel discussions, the conference will provide networking opportunities and in-depth case studies showcasing how innovative CX strategies have propelled companies like Cowrywise to success.

The event is free and open to business leaders, customer experience professionals, startup founders, and anyone passionate about leveraging CX for business success. For more information on how to register, visit the website. Interested professionals can attend in person as well as virtually.

About Cowrywise

Cowrywise is a financial technology company digitising the investment management industry in Africa and democratising access to savings and investment products for the growing population of underserved African middle class and millennials.

With over 1,000,000 customers, they are building a digital savings and investing culture for the next generation of wealthy Africans.

Cowrywise is a Y Combinator company and the first Nigerian company to be accepted into the Catalyst Fund program, backed by JP Morgan and UKAID.

