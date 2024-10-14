Coronation Wealth Revolutionizes Investment Education with Fantasy League Launch

[Lagos State] – Coronation Wealth, a leading investment management firm, today announced the launch of its innovative Coronation Fantasy League, a groundbreaking platform that combines investment education with gamification, enabling users to practice investment decisions, learn from experts, and grow their wealth.

Empowering Financial Literacy

“At Coronation Wealth, we’re committed to empowering individuals with financial knowledge and investment skills,” said CEO Olufemi Yoloye. “Our Fantasy League represents a significant step forward in democratizing access to investment education and promoting financial inclusivity.”

Key Features and Benefits

– Interactive investment simulation: Practice investing with virtual funds

– Expert-led Investment Academy: Learn from seasoned financial experts

– Real-time market data and analytics: Stay informed with up-to-date market insights

– Competition and rewards: Compete with peers and win exciting prizes

Target Audience

– Young professionals seeking financial stability

– Entrepreneurs interested in investing

– Financial enthusiasts passionate about personal finance

How to Participate

1. Download the Coronation Wealth App

2. Register for the Coronation Fantasy League

3. Start practicing investment decisions

Why Coronation Fantasy League?

– Enhance investment knowledge and skills

– Develop risk management strategies

– Build confidence in investment decisions

– Connect with a community of like-minded investors

About Coronation Wealth

Coronation Wealth is a smart, secure, and seamless platform for confident investors who want to manage their portfolios on the go, anytime and anywhere; with the app, users can trade stocks online, invest in Mutual Funds, access live market data, and fund their accounts in real-time using a mobile device

