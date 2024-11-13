Coronation Securities Limited Offers Fixed Income Trading Service

Lagos, Nigeria – Coronation Securities Limited, a leading financial services provider, is pleased to announce its enhanced focus on making its Fixed Income Trading Service more accessible to clients. This service enables clients to invest in a broad range of fixed-income securities, including commercial papers, treasury bills, and bonds, while delivering stability and reliable returns even in fluctuating markets.

“With this initiative, we want to ensure our clients are fully aware of the opportunities available through our Fixed Income Trading Service,” said Olusegun Owadokun, Deputy CEO of Coronation Securities Limited. “Our goal is to provide clients with tailored investment options that align with their financial goals, backed by our team’s expertise and commitment to service”.

Key Benefits of Coronation Securities Limited’s Fixed Income Trading Service:

– Diversification: Spread risk and increase potential returns by adding fixed income securities to your portfolio

– Regular Income: Generate regular income through interest payments from bonds and other fixed income securities

– Capital Preservation: Preserve capital and reduce risk with high-quality fixed income securities

– Expertise: Tap into the knowledge and experience of our fixed income trading team

The Fixed Income Trading Service is suitable for:

– Investors seeking stability and income generation

– Corporates looking for strategic asset allocation and diversification

– Risk-averse investors

– Those planning for long-term financial investments

Features of the Fixed Income Trading Service:

– Access to a wide range of fixed income securities

– Competitive pricing and commissions

– Personalized portfolio management

– Regular market updates and research reports

About Coronation Securities Limited

Coronation Securities Limited is a leading financial services company, specializing in Securities Trading and Brokerage. Our comprehensive platform empowers clients to capitalize on market opportunities and access a diverse range of financial products.

Our Products and Services:

– Equities Brokerage

– Fixed Income Brokerage

– Securities Lending

– Listing Advisory

Award-Winning Excellence

We are proud recipients of the “Best Sponsoring Trading License Holder of the Year” award in 2022, recognizing our commitment to exceptional service and expertise.

Contact:

Phone: 02012272571-73

Email: [email protected]

Website: Coronation.ng

For more information, please visit our website or contact our customer service team.

