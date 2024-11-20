Coronation Securities Limited Enhances Equities Brokerage Services

Lagos, Nigeria – Coronation Securities Limited, a prominent financial services provider, is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its equity brokerage services. This initiative underscores our dedication to empowering both individuals and corporations in optimizing their investment portfolios.

Enhancing Your Investment Experience with Coronation Securities:

Your Strategic Ally in the Capital Market

At Coronation Securities, our equities brokerage services have continuously evolved to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including both retail and corporate investors. We are proud to announce significant enhancements that now ensure rapid order execution and swift responses to client requests, complemented by timely, insightful research to support informed decision-making.

Our corporate clients would also benefit from bespoke advisory services tailored to their unique business requirements. We specialize in facilitating structured transactions, executing employee benefit schemes, and partnering with you to capitalize on the myriad opportunities within the capital market.

Whether you are a seasoned retail investor or just embarking on your investment journey, or a corporate entity with distinct and varied needs, our expert team, led by Deputy CEO Olusegun Owadokun, is devoted to guiding you toward achieving your investment aspirations. We invite you to explore how we can assist you in navigating your financial future with confidence.

Our equities brokerage service is ideal for:

– Individuals (new and seasoned investors)

– Corporates with investment portfolios

– Pension Fund Administrators

– Asset Managers

– Investment Advisors

– Trading companies and many more

Key Benefits

– Expert guidance from experienced investment professionals

– Access to real-time market information and research

– Competitive pricing and commissions

– Secure and efficient online trading platform

– Personalized portfolio management

Commenting on the Enhancements

“Coronation Securities Limited remains committed to delivering innovative investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Olusegun Owadokun, Deputy CEO, Coronation Securities Limited. “Our enhanced equities brokerage service is designed to empower investors to optimize their financial future.”

About Coronation Securities Limited

Coronation Securities Limited is a leading financial services company, specializing in Securities Trading and Brokerage. Our comprehensive platform empowers clients to capitalize on market opportunities and access a diverse range of financial products.

Our Products and Services:

– Equities Brokerage

– Fixed Income Brokerage

– Securities Lending

– Listing Advisory

Award-Winning Excellence

We are proud recipients of the “Best Sponsoring Trading License Holder of the Year” award in 2022, recognizing our commitment to exceptional service and expertise.

Getting Started

To learn more about Coronation Securities Limited’s equities brokerage services or to open an account, please contact us on: Phone: 02012272571-73 or via Email: [email protected]

