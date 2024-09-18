Congratulatory Tribute to Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman on His Honorary Fellowship by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN)

On behalf of TEXEM, UK, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman on the remarkable achievement of being conferred with an Honorary Fellowship by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN). This prestigious recognition is not only a testament to your extraordinary contributions to governance, capacity development, and the advancement of democracy but also a well-deserved acknowledgment of your unwavering commitment to the service of society.

As the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), your tireless efforts in shaping and guiding democratic institutions in Nigeria, across the ECOWAS sub-region, and internationally are an inspiration to all. Your leadership has been marked by visionary thinking, strategic insight, and a relentless pursuit of excellence—qualities that have earned you this distinguished honour.

The founder of TEXEM, UK, Dr. Alim Abubakre, reflects on your remarkable achievements with this poignant statement:

“Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman’s conferment as an honorary fellow of ICSAN is a reflection of his profound impact on national and international governance. His strategic leadership, grounded in intellectual depth and a passion for public service, sets a compelling example for all leaders. May this honour inspire Professor Sulaiman, and many others, to continue dedicating themselves to the advancement of society and the pursuit of excellence. The legacy you are building is not only for today but will shape future generations.”

This honour should serve as an enduring motivation to *do more*, to reach even greater heights in your distinguished career. Your work continues to inspire a broad spectrum of individuals and institutions, encouraging them to strive for a greater impact, integrity, and accountability in governance.

Professor Sulaiman, as you stand tall in your achievements, we encourage you to continue being a beacon of hope, knowledge, and leadership for the next generation. Let this recognition remind you that your contributions are deeply valued, and the road ahead holds even greater opportunities for you to make lasting, positive changes.

Once again, congratulations, and may this accolade fuel your continued success and dedication to building a better future for all.