Colgate makes huge impressions on Big Brother Naija Season 9

This year, Colgate decided to take another direction in driving awareness about the importance of good oral habits by sponsoring Big brother Naija season 9 with a clear mission of changing the general mentality of no tooth ache, no problem.

The brand didn’t just provide toothpaste to the housemates, they provided a memorable experience with their Herbal and Maximum Cavity Protection variants which ensured that each housemate had the tools for a healthy smile and strong teeth throughout their stay. The benefits weren’t just visible to the housemates alone as viewers could see the impact via their bright smiles.

Firstly, let’s talk about the fun part, the house’s branding with the strategically placed stools shaped like teeth and the snooker table, where Colgate’s branding message “Yanga with Your Smile” was front and center. Every game played on that table reminded both the housemates and viewers of the importance of fresh breath, strong teeth and confidence that oozes with a great smile.

Also speaking of visual oral health reminders, the “Let’s Have a Talk” commercial that aired during breaks during the show was a clever and heartwarming touch, featuring cute kids with gapped smiles, it drove home the point that while missing teeth are adorable on children, adults need to care for their teeth to avoid permanent loss. The ad was humorous, memorable, and underscored Colgate’s mission of promoting good oral hygiene.

The highlight of Colgate’s involvement came on the brand task day, which took place in the sixth week of the show where the housemates competed in a series of challenges designed to test their knowledge of oral health, their creativity, and their ability to work together. Ultimately, Team Fresh Breath, consisting of Sooj and Chizoba, emerged as the winners of the Colgate brand task. Their impressive performance showed their knowledge of oral health and their teamwork ability.

Of course, the conversations didn’t end on screen. There were series of engagement generated on the brand’s social media pages as the brand gave the online audience the opportunity to showcase their oral care hygiene knowledge through trivias for a chance to win cash rewards. Also, Colgate’s sponsorship of the Olori Supa Girl community on X was a stroke of genius because the space became a hub for conversations about the brand’s presence in the house and weekly updates on the events of the housemates thereby creating buzz that extended far beyond the show’s audience. The humor and engagement online added a layer of excitement to the brand’s involvement that was both unexpected and delightful.

But perhaps the most surprising part of Colgate’s sponsorship was their commitment beyond the show. Even after the final episode, Colgate continued to care for the housemates’ dental health, treating them to free scaling and polishing. This move reinforced Colgate’s promise of long-term care and showed they weren’t just there for the cameras but to make a difference.

In their first season, Colgate managed to blend fun, education, and brand visibility into a sponsorship that left a mark on everyone involved. They didn’t just brush off their role but polished it to perfection.

