Celebrating Youth Power: From Clicks to Progress

As we gather to celebrate the 2024 International Youth Day and the S.M.I.L.E Youth Leadership Summit, we’re reminded of the boundless potential that resides within our youth. This year’s theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” is not just a catchphrase—it’s a call to action. It’s a call to recognize the immense power that young people hold in shaping our world, especially in this digital age.

Our world has never been more connected. A single click can spark a movement, a post can ignite a revolution, and a tweet can topple barriers. But beyond these digital gestures lies the real challenge: transforming these clicks into tangible progress. Our youth are not just digital natives; they are visionaries, innovators, and leaders in the making. They are the ones who will navigate us through the complexities of the future, using technology not just as a tool, but as a bridge to sustainable development.

The summit opens with warm welcome remarks from Mr. Tunde Mabawonku, Executive Director, Retail and Digital Banking at Wema Bank Plc, and a dedicated member of the Board of Trustees of S.M.I.L.E. Mr. Mabawonku sets the tone for an impactful event through his welcome remarks reflect a deep commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders and innovators, acknowledging the transformative impact that young people have on both local communities and the global stage.

Following this, the summit is graced with a powerful message from United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres. In his address read by Mr Ronald Kayanja, Mr. Guterres underscores the significance of International Youth Day as a moment to reflect on the critical role that young people play in building a sustainable future. His words resonate with the urgency of the times, highlighting how the energy, innovation, and determination of youth are essential to addressing global challenges, from climate change to inequality.

Special remarks by the Director of the United Nations Information Centre Nigeria further set the tone for the day. The Director emphasizes the importance of youth engagement in global initiatives and how their voices are pivotal in shaping policies that affect their futures. These opening speeches remind us that International Youth Day is not just a celebration; it’s a call to empower and support young people as they lead the charge towards a better world.

In an insightful keynote, Mr. Nkem Nweke, Renowned Product, Design, and Innovation Consultant explored the transformative impact of technology on the youth of today, who are poised to become the visionaries of tomorrow. He delved into the unique opportunities and challenges presented by the digital age, and shared his expertise on how young people can harness their creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit to shape a brighter future.

Youth as Digital Visionaries

The next session of the summit’s focus on “Youth as a Digital Generation and Visionaries” highlights the critical role young people play in shaping the digital landscape. This segment, featuring keynote speakers and panel discussions, delves into how youth are leading the charge in innovation and creating digital solutions that drive social and economic progress.

In the “Youth as a Digital Generation and Visionaries” panel session, we delve into the transformative role of young people in the digital era. This session is a cornerstone of the summit, bringing together a distinguished group of experts who are at the forefront of digital innovation with the panelists addressing key themes such as opportunities, outcomes, challenges, resources, and solutions that the digital age presents to the youth.

This session is moderated by Mr. Wale Amoussa, Managing Partner at Excelsior Legal LLP, while the panel features a keynote by Mr. Nkem Nweke, a renowned Product, Design, and Innovation Consultant where he to set the tone for the session by discussing how design and innovation are critical in today’s digital landscape, he offer invaluable insights into how young people can harness creativity to drive technological advancements.

Mr. Solomon Ayodele, Head of Innovation at Wema Bank Plc, who brings a wealth of experience in fostering innovation within the financial sector to discuss how banks are not just adapting to digital changes but are leading the charge in creating innovative solutions that meet the needs of a tech-savvy generation.

From the global perspective, Ms. Taiwo Farai, Communications Officer at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), also delve into the critical role of intellectual property in the digital age. She explores how protecting and leveraging intellectual property can drive youth innovation and ensure that young creators and innovators receive the recognition and resources they deserve.

The session also features the voices of Hackaholics Startup Founders, who are part of Wema Bank’s innovation initiative. These young entrepreneurs shared their journeys, from initial ideas to successful startups, and discuss the support systems that helped them along the way.

Their stories are a testament to the resilience and creativity of youth in turning challenges into opportunities.

Showcasing Young Digital Innovators and Youth led

Mr. Kitan David, Co-Founder of Future Academy Africa, focused on education and skills development in the digital age. Ms. Victoria Ogundare, the founder of MumAlive, a solutions-based platform, also share her experience in creating digital solutions that address real-world problems by developing a platform that supports mothers is a powerful example of how technology can be harnessed to create impactful social solutions. Miss Grace Akoh, Founder of Versity Scape, spoke about her platform, which fosters a supportive community for students interested in tech. Versity Scape helps budding tech enthusiasts flourish by providing the resources and support they need to succeed.

This panel session is more than just a discussion; it’s a collaborative effort to identify the challenges young people face in the digital era and to propose practical solutions. By bringing together experts from different sectors the session provided a holistic view of the digital opportunities available to youth.

The exchange of ideas during this session not only inspire the audience but also equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the digital landscape effectively. It’s about turning the clicks of today into the progress of tomorrow, ensuring that young people are not just participants but leaders in the digital revolution.

This summit is a platform to showcase these young digital innovators, offering them a stage to share their experiences and inspire others. It’s about recognizing the challenges they face and the solutions they’ve developed to overcome them, proving that our youth are not just the future—they are the present.

The segment followed an insightful overview of S.M.I.L.E’s Executive Mentoring Program for Youth (EMPY), Mrs. Bimpe Bamgbose-Martins (BBM), the Founder and President of S.M.I.L.E. Mrs. Bamgbose-Martins highlighted the program’s mission to nurture and develop young leaders through mentorship. She shared success stories and outlined how the program has made a significant impact on the lives of its participants.

The session also featured a Documentary/Video presentation, showcasing the journey of the EMPY participants. This visual storytelling brought to life the experiences of young leaders who have benefited from the program, illustrating the transformative power of mentorship and leadership development.

The Executive Mentoring Program for Youth isn’t just about professional success; it’s about holistic development, nurturing young people to become well-rounded leaders who can drive positive change in their communities.

This segment also ties into the graduation of the 2023/2024 Executive Mentoring Program for Youth (EMPY), where young graduates are celebrated for their dedication and growth. It’s a moment to reflect on the impact of mentorship and the crucial role it plays in guiding youth towards achieving their full potential.

The ceremony was a heartfelt moment, culminating in the Valedictory Speech by Mr. Joy Oluwadarasimi Oloyede, who reflected on the journey and growth experienced during the program. His speech served as a powerful reminder of the potential and promise of the youth.

In a brief but impactful Ice Breaker session, participants had the opportunity to engage in light-hearted networking, group photo ops which smoothly transitioned into the next phase of the S.M.I.L.E Youth Leadership Summit. This break fostered connections, allowing attendees to meet new peers, share ideas, and capture the spirit of the summit in photos, setting the stage for the inspiring sessions that followed.

Elevating Youth Leadership:

In the “SOAR: Elevating Youth to New Heights” segment, we delve into the importance of youth leadership in various spheres—business, career, and personal aspirations.

The keynote address by Mr. Idy Enang; Mr. Enang delivered an inspiring talk, focusing on the importance of youth leadership in today’s world. He encouraged young people to rise above challenges, embrace their potential, and lead with confidence and vision. His words resonated deeply, offering both motivation and practical guidance on how to achieve personal and professional success.

Leading with Wholesomeness: Your Mental Health and Well-Being

Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri, MD/CEO of Redi-Med Consulting Services, delivered an insightful address on the importance of mental health and well-being. She emphasized the need for young leaders to prioritize their mental health as they navigate the challenges of leadership.

Dr. Abiri’s talk included practical strategies for maintaining mental wellness, especially in high-pressure environments, and was followed by a lively Q&A session, moderated by Miss Ruth Abimbola, where attendees sought advice on managing stress and maintaining balance.

This was then followed by an Ice Breaker led by Vicky Akingbade, which included an energizing dance session, the summit transitioned into the S.M.I.L.E Youth Leadership Summit Panel Session.

A distinguished panel of industry leaders, comprising Mr. Idy Enang, Mrs. Chinyere Tony-Eke, Mrs. Lara Yeku, Mr. Oluwafemi Akinfolarin, and Dr. Jumoke Aleoke-Malachi, Under the adept moderation of Mrs. Eunice Afolabi, convened to share their collective expertise and experience with young professionals. The panel session was a treasure trove of valuable insights, inspiring success stories, and actionable strategies, all designed to empower young people to unlock their full potential and achieve their dreams. With their diverse perspectives and wealth of knowledge, the panelists provided a comprehensive and engaging discussion that left a lasting impact on the audience.

The session was an enriching discussion that offered diverse perspectives on leadership and career development, culminating in a Q&A session where the audience had the opportunity to engage directly with the panelists.

Awards Segment: Celebrating Excellence

The summit concluded with the Awards Segment, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to youth leadership and inspiration.

Youth Mentor of the Year was awarded to Mr. Olubodun Akinyele from Lagos State, in recognition of his dedication to guiding and mentoring young leaders.

Inspirational Youth of the Year was awarded to Mr. Joseph Orya from Benue State, celebrating his remarkable journey and the impact he has made in his community.

The summit concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks and Closing Remarks by Mrs. Bimpe Bamgbose-Martins, President of S.M.I.L.E. She expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and organizers, and reiterated the importance of youth leadership in shaping a better future. Her closing words left attendees inspired and motivated to continue their journey of leadership and personal growth.

The summit also concluded with a valuable networking session for the attendees, comprising ambitious youths, to connect and engage with like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds. Through facilitated networking sessions, they were afforded the opportunity to foster meaningful relationships with peers who share similar interests by exchanging ideas, experiences, and insights, promoting cross- pollination of knowledge and expertise.

As the S.M.I.L.E Youth Leadership Summit draws to a close, the energy and inspiration ignited here will continue to fuel the ambitions and dreams of the young leaders who have gathered.

This summit is not just an event, but a catalyst for change, empowering a generation to rise, lead, and leave an indelible mark on the world.