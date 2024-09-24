Celebrating Chinwe Iloghalu: A Trailblazer in Nigerian Banking

TEXEM UK, a leading executive development consulting firm, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu on her recent appointment as the Executive Director of Institutional & Commercial Banking at Nova Bank. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Mrs. Iloghalu’s visionary leadership, strategic mindset, and unwavering dedication to fostering growth and excellence within Nigeria’s financial sector.

With over 27 years of experience in top-tier Nigerian banks, Mrs Iloghalu has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive business growth, foster collaborative success, and unlock value through strategic connections. Her extensive career includes leadership roles at some of Nigeria’s most prominent financial institutions, such as Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Polaris Bank. Most recently, she served as the Executive Director of Lagos & Corporate Banking at Polaris Bank and held a board position at the Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC).

Her journey to the top is marked by numerous achievements in corporate banking, innovation, and technology. Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs Iloghalu has proven her adeptness at navigating complex environments and building strong networks, enabling her to deliver maximum returns for stakeholders and create sustainable value.

As a transformational leader, Mrs. Iloghalu believes in the power of collaboration and the importance of leveraging relationships to drive success. Her passion for nurturing talent and empowering her teams has earned her a reputation as a forward-thinking leader, dedicated to creating lasting impact in the organizations she serves. She also holds advanced degrees, including an MBA and MSc in Media and Communications from Pan-Atlantic University, and has participated in leadership programs at prestigious institutions like Harvard Business School, London Business School, and TEXEM UK.

In her new role at Nova Bank, Mrs. Iloghalu’s strategic leadership will play a pivotal role in steering the bank towards greater success, furthering the bank’s mission to provide cutting-edge financial solutions and drive inclusive economic growth. Her ability to engage stakeholders, embrace innovation, and foster collaboration will no doubt shape Nova Bank’s future and strengthen its position as a leader in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Dr. Alim Abubakre, Founder of TEXEM UK, commended her appointment, stating: “Chinwe embodies the principles of lifelong learning and strategic leadership. Her appointment at Nova Bank is not only a recognition of her achievements but also a call to unlock even greater value for the benefit of society. We are confident that she will continue to inspire, lead, and make significant contributions to the banking sector.”

As she takes on this new challenge, we at TEXEM UK join the banking community in celebrating Mrs. Iloghalu’s remarkable accomplishments. We look forward to witnessing the new heights she will achieve in her role at Nova Bank and wish her continued success in shaping the future of the industry.