Celebrating a Milestone: Mr. Jude Chiemeka’s Appointment as CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited

TEXEM UK is delighted to extend heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Jude Chiemeka on his recent appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). This momentous achievement is not only a testament to Mr. Chiemeka’s exemplary leadership and dedication but also a significant milestone for the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

The NGX Group’s announcement of Mr. Chiemeka’s appointment, effective July 1, 2024, following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval, marks a new chapter in the evolution of the Nigerian capital market. Since January 1, 2024, Mr. Chiemeka has been serving as the acting CEO of NGX, succeeding Mr. Temi Popoola, who has transitioned to the role of Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group.

Mr. Chiemeka brings with him nearly three decades of invaluable experience in African securities trading and asset management. His impressive career includes pivotal roles such as Executive Director of Capital Markets at NGX and Managing Director/CEO at United Capital Securities Limited. His tenure at leading investment banking firms in Nigeria, including Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Rencap Securities (Nigeria), further underscores his deep expertise and unwavering commitment to the financial sector. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr. Chiemeka is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Lagos Business School, and the University of Oxford, UK.

Reflecting on his new role, Mr. Chiemeka remarked, “I am honored to be appointed as CEO of NGX at this critical period of The Exchange’s history, and my sincere appreciation goes to the Boards of NGX Group and NGX. As we aim to build on our achievements and maximize value for all stakeholders, I look forward to forging strong collaborations with NGX’s exceptional team and the broader capital market community. We are committed to creating a more dynamic and inclusive exchange that fuels Nigeria’s economic growth and competes on the global stage.”

At TEXEM, we have a storied history of nurturing leadership and fostering excellence. Over the past 13 years, we have had the privilege of collaborating with numerous accomplished individuals, including ministers, governors, senators, vice chancellors, professors, and judges. We celebrate Mr. Chiemeka’s appointment as a testament to the kind of leadership and excellence we champion.

Mr. Chiemeka’s visionary approach and profound understanding of the capital market landscape will undoubtedly propel NGX to new heights. His commitment to driving innovation, enhancing market participation, and ensuring robust governance aligns seamlessly with the goals of NGX. Under his stewardship, we are confident that NGX will continue to thrive and make significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development.

Dr Alim Abubakre said “Mr Chiemeka’s substantive appointment as CEO of NGX is a defining moment that signifies both personal achievement and broader progress for the Nigerian capital market. His journey epitomises the essence of leadership and relentless dedication. As his appointment is confirmed, all budding leaders are encouraged to embrace his positive streak and be spurred by his example. Let us embrace this new era with unwavering commitment, innovative spirit, and a collaborative mindset as we strive to achieve greater milestones together.”

As Mr. Chiemeka embarks on this new journey, we at TEXEM UK extend our best wishes for his success. We look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of his leadership on NGX and the broader financial ecosystem. Congratulations to Mr. Jude Chiemeka and the entire NGX Group on this well-deserved appointment.