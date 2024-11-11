Care Conference November 2024: Catalyzing the Future of Homecare in Nigeria through Collaborative Discussion

With Nigeria’s healthcare landscape undergoing rapid transformation, the upcoming Care Conference 2024 promises to be a significant event in shaping the future of homecare. Organized by MyCare Assistant Ltd., this gathering will focus on advancing the discussion toward a standardized, accessible, and technology-enhanced homecare model that can serve communities nationwide.

“This event transcends the traditional healthcare forum,” says Abiola Ayilara, CEO of MyCare Assistant Ltd. “Our goal is to bring together diverse sectors—healthcare, technology, and policy—to drive a national conversation on how we can reshape homecare in Nigeria.”

Acknowledging that homecare challenges extend beyond healthcare alone, Ayilara stresses the need for a multisectoral approach. “Creating sustainable homecare involves insights from policy, technology, education, and community perspectives. By bringing these voices together, we can chart a path toward a more cohesive, reliable system for delivering care to patients at home.”

The conference will highlight how digital advancements—such as AI-driven care plans, real-time monitoring systems, and telecare solutions—can bridge gaps in access to care, especially in Nigeria’s diverse regions. “Technology is pivotal for extending quality homecare,” Ayilara asserts. “Through digital platforms, we can connect more families to vital services.”

The event will feature a dynamic lineup of thought leaders, including Dr. Nneka Okekearu, Director of the Enterprise Development Center; Dr. Ola Brown, venture capitalist; Dr. Chinonso Egemba, preventative health advocate; Ruth Obih, real estate consultant; and Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, disability inclusion advocate. This multisectoral gathering aims to spark ideas on elevating homecare standards, with stakeholders sharing unique expertise: healthcare professionals will discuss best practices, tech innovators will showcase digital solutions, policymakers will outline supportive frameworks, and community leaders will address cultural considerations.

“The insights from these sectors are crucial for building a sustainable model,” Ayilara says. “We’re here to foster partnerships and discussions that can propel change, driving us closer to a healthcare system that is accessible, adaptable, and reliable.”

Rather than focusing solely on short-term solutions, the Care Conference 2024 is designed to promote a forward-thinking approach that can adapt as technology and patient needs evolve. “We’re not setting standards or policy today but generating the ideas and alliances that will inspire them,” Ayilara emphasizes. “A collaborative approach ensures our vision is comprehensive and future-ready.”

As November 13, 2024, approaches, excitement around the event builds, with the conference set to be held at the Federal Palace Hotel. Ayilara believes the insights and connections made at the conference will be a catalyst for advancing Nigeria’s homecare system. “This is our chance to show what’s possible when compassion, technology, and community converge,” she concludes.

The Care Conference 2024 aims to spark a new era in homecare, creating a framework where quality, reliable care is accessible to all Nigerians, irrespective of their location or economic standing.

For inquiries, reach out to MyCare Assistant on Instagram at @mycareassistantng or via email at [email protected]

Share