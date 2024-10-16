CardinalStone Real Assets Appoints Alabi as executive director to drive strategic growth

CardinalStone Real Assets Limited, a prominent alternative asset management firm specialising in real estate and infrastructure development, investment, and management, has announced the appointment of Laolu Alabi as executive director. Alabi brings extensive expertise in strategic fundraising and management across global markets to the company.

Mohammed Garuba, Chief Executive Officer of CardinalStone Real Assets, expressed confidence in the appointment, stating, “We are excited to welcome Laolu to our leadership team. His deep knowledge and proven track record in the real estate sector will be crucial as we continue to expand our portfolio and drive excellence in property development and management.”

Alabi, commenting on his new role, said, “I am honoured to join CardinalStone Real Assets and look forward to working closely with the talented team here to achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I am eager to contribute to the continued growth and success of the firm.”

Before joining CardinalStone, Alabi led the real estate division at African Capital Alliance, where he served as Fund Manager for the USD 165 million Capital Alliance Property Investment Company (CAPIC) fund, overseeing investment strategies, asset management, and exits. His prior experience includes his role as associate investment director at Silk Invest Limited, a UK-based multi-strategy investment firm, where he played a key role in fundraising for the Silk Invest Africa food private equity fund. Alabi also worked as a research analyst at Stanbic IBTC, focusing on the breweries sector.

Alabi holds a bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos, a master’s degree from Cranfield School of Management, Cranfield University, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

Share