Call for Application: Digitalisation Consultants Capacity Building Program

The Digital Transformation Center Nigeria has launched a “Call for Application” for digitalisation experts to join the “Digitalisation Consultants Capacity Building Program”.

This program is offered under the “Support for the Digital Transformation of MSMEs in Nigeria through an Ecosystem Development Approach” initiative.

The primary goal is to support the digital transformation of MSMEs across Nigeria through the adoption and deployment of digital solutions. The latter will be enabled by a network of certified Digitalisation Consultants who will provide hands-on digital business services and knowledge transfer.

Application closes on December 14, 2024.

Interested in becoming a Certified Member of the Network of Digitalisation Consultants? please click GIZ-DTC Digitalisation Consultants Capacity Building Application form to apply.

The Digital Transformation Center Nigeria (DTC Nigeria) is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH (GIZ).

