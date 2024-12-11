BusinessDay honors Entafield Dental Clinic amongst 100 fastest growing SMEs in Nigeria

Entafield Dental Clinic, a renowned provider of premium dental care in Nigeria, has been named one of the 100 fastest-growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country at the BusinessDay Fastest Growing SMEs Awards.

The award acknowledges Entafield’s outstanding achievements in delivering innovative, high-quality dental care and its sustained growth within Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The ceremony, held in Lagos, celebrates businesses that exemplify exceptional growth, resilience, and innovation, even in challenging economic conditions. Entafield’s recognition is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, patient satisfaction, and community impact.

Since its inception in 2018, the BusinessDay Fastest Growing SMEs Awards has brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, financial experts, and technology innovators to explore the critical intersection of finance access and digital transformation for SME growth. The event highlights the pivotal role of SMEs as drivers of economic development, offering a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and the celebration of success.

The 2024 SME Conference and Awards provided an opportunity for SMEs to showcase their achievements while fostering discussions on best practices and innovative strategies to overcome financing challenges and leverage digital technologies for sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Cherry Ozoalor, Chief Dental Officer of Entafield Dental Clinic, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the recognition:

“This award from BusinessDay is a tremendous honour and reflects the dedication, hard work, and passion of the entire Entafield team. Our mission has always been to redefine dental care in Nigeria by providing innovative and personalized solutions to our patients. Being recognized among the fastest-growing SMEs in Nigeria motivates us to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

Dr. Cherry also highlighted the importance of partnerships and community engagement in the clinic’s growth journey:

“For us, growth is not just about numbers; it is about making a positive difference in people’s lives. This recognition inspires us to remain steadfast in our vision of becoming Nigeria’s foremost provider of premium dental care.”

Entafield Dental Clinic continues to expand its impact through strategic collaborations, patient-centered care, and a commitment to excellence.

This recognition solidifies its status as a rising star in Nigeria’s healthcare sector and a trailblazer in the dental industry.

