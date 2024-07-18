BURN Strengthens Commitment to Nigeria’s Climate Goals

Led by CEO Peter Scott, a delegation from BURN held a meeting with the Nigerian Climate Change Council (NCCC) to extend congratulations to Dr. Nkiruka Madueke on her appointment as Director-General. The visit also facilitated productive discussions on scaling up clean cooking operations in West Africa, with a particular focus on leveraging carbon financing to subsidize clean stoves and enhance accessibility.

By fostering collaborative relationships with key stakeholders, BURN is aligned with Nigeria’s climate aspirations, targeting reduced deforestation, improved public health, and increased investments. This strategic partnership aims to contribute to a sustainable future for millions of Nigerians, with an ambitious goal of ensuring universal access to clean stoves by 2050.