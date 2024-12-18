Bumpa Supports Business Owners With ₦10 Million to Run End-of-the-Year Sales

Bumpa, the leading business management platform, recently launched a groundbreaking ₦10 million customer reward campaign aimed at driving sales for Nigerian businesses during the peak shopping season. The five-week campaign rewards customers who shop on Bumpa-powered websites with cash prizes that go directly back to supporting local businesses.

Each week, Bumpa selects 20 lucky shoppers to receive ₦100,000 each, totalling ₦2 million in weekly rewards. In an innovative approach to support business growth, winners must spend their entire winnings on the same business website where they made their qualifying purchase, ensuring that the reward directly benefits the business owner.

Two weeks into the campaign, 20 winners have already been announced on Bumpa’s Instagram page (@getbumpa), with more winners to be selected over the next three weeks. The campaign has seen enthusiastic participation from both shoppers and business owners across Nigeria. Crystal Scentz Perfume Store, a business on Bumpa, celebrated in an Instagram video when their customer emerged as one of the winners, highlighting the ripple effect of excitement the campaign is creating in the business community.

Business owners interested in participating in this campaign can sign up on Bumpa by visiting the Bumpa website. To participate, business owners need to run their sales through their Bumpa website and maintain an active paid subscription. To make the opportunity more accessible, Bumpa is offering a 20% discount on subscriptions with the code – SALES2024, which is valid till December 31st, 2024.

“This campaign represents our commitment to both business owners and their customers,” says Ayodele Ogunkunle, Growth Manager at Bumpa. “We understand that the end-of-year period is crucial for Nigerian businesses. By incentivising online shopping with substantial rewards, we’re not just helping businesses increase their sales – we’re building trust in the digital commerce ecosystem. When customers see real people winning and reinvesting in these businesses, it creates a powerful cycle of growth and customer loyalty. This campaign demonstrates how technology can be used to create tangible economic impact for Nigerian businesses.”

The ₦10 million campaign continues to run with new winners announced weekly on Bumpa’s Instagram page. As the year-end shopping season reaches its peak, this initiative stands as a testament to Bumpa’s dedication to empowering Nigerian businesses while creating a rewarding shopping experience for customers. Business owners and shoppers alike are encouraged to participate in this transformative campaign that’s reshaping the landscape of digital commerce in Nigeria.

About Bumpa: Bumpa is a leading business management platform that helps Nigerian businesses manage their operations and sell online effectively through customised websites. The platform provides tools for inventory and order management, customer relationship management, and seamless online sales operations.

Business owners looking to grow their business and participate in campaigns like this can visit the Bumpa website to get started.

