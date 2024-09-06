Branch International Finance Company Limited Wins ‘Best World Class Quality Financial Services Company of the Year 2024’ at African Quality Achievement Awards

Lagos, Nigeria – 30th August 2024 – Branch International Finance Company Limited, a leading fintech brand committed to revolutionizing the financial services landscape in Africa, is delighted to announce its latest accolade as the “Best World Class Quality Financial Services Company of the Year 2024” at the African Quality Achievement Awards 2024. The prestigious award ceremony took place on August 30th, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This award recognizes Branch’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch financial services that consistently meet and exceed global standards. By combining innovative technology with a customer-first approach, Branch continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, providing financial solutions that are both accessible and reliable.

Speaking on this exceptional recognition, Dayo Odulate-Ademola, Managing Director Nigeria at Branch International, remarked, “We are deeply honored to be recognized as the ‘Best World Class Quality Financial Services Company’ at the African Quality Achievement Awards. This is yet another testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, coming just after our recognition as the ‘Most Innovative Loan & Finance Brand of the Year’ at the Africa Fintech Brands Innovation Awards. At Branch, our goal has always been to empower our customers with financial solutions that are not only innovative but also of the highest quality. We are inspired to continue enhancing our offerings to better serve our customers across Africa.”

Branch’s recent achievements underscore its role as a trailblazer in the fintech sector, marked by a series of accolades that highlight its pivotal role in driving financial inclusion across the continent.

As Branch continues to expand its reach and impact, the company remains committed to its mission of making world-class financial services accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or background.

For more information about Branch International Finance Company Limited and its innovative financial solutions, please visit @branch_ng on Instagram or visit https://branch.com.ng/

About Branch International Finance Company Limited:

Branch International Finance Company Limited is a leading fintech company dedicated to providing accessible and reliable financial services to individuals and businesses across Africa. Through its state-of-the-art mobile app, Branch offers instant loans, investment opportunities, and other financial solutions that empower users to achieve their financial goals. To download the Branch app, visit: Google Play Store. @branch_ng on Instagram or visit https://branch.com.ng/