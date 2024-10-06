Book On Review With Benji Relishes 10 Years With Award Night

From the Ilaje Out-Of-School-To-School project, to the BOOK ON REVIEW WITH BENJI Awards at Eko Hotel Lagos, the Tenth year Anniversary of consistent highlight of literary works, was remarkably successful.

The Award Night Supported by ClassicFM97.3, TradingPro, SeedFi, IHS and Above Whispers Media Foundation, received a record number of qualified nominees, showcased customer and partner stories that involved the use of literary works in new and innovative ways, to push for a vibrant reading culture, and social change.

Wrapped around the theme: “Literacy: The Needed Disruption For Social Change”, authors were fete and their works highlighted and appreciated.

King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, and Chairman Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, whose book titled: The Riddle of The Oil Thief won The Best Emotionally Empowering Book award in the Non-Fiction category, proposed that Nigerians need to read more. HM said: “We are reading but we need to read more because, from what I’ve seen, there is a lot of falsehood and so if we don’t write and we don’t tell our stories, we are going to live with the falsehood.

“So for instance, the book titled: The Riddle Of The Oil Thief is the untold story of oil and gas exploitation. I can authoritatively say that almost everything you know about oil and gas exploitation in Nigeria is a lie told by the oil industry for the last 70 years.”

The Finance Director of Megalectrics Limited, Okwui Ubosi, operators of Classic FM spoke glowingly about the Book on Review With Benji radio program.

“Book On Review With Benji is 10 years old. It’s been very successful, thanks to a lot of the people here. And, it’s grown, in leaps and bounds over the years; become very popular, and Benji has attracted quite a number of important authors to the program. I ask everybody to continue to support the program, the show, and, hopefully, we’ll get many more great authors over at, or come out of the show”.

Also recognized at the event was His Excellency, Mr. Ambassador Peter Ryan of Ireland, represented by Mrs. Alice Dina, The Chair of Friends Of Ireland, an organization that aims to create a vibrant Irish presence here in Nigeria, and nurture collaborative cultural and business practices between both countries.

The Irish envoy asserted that the path to the successes recorded in the literary space in Nigeria has been paved with the positive literary community of writers, poets, readers and enthusiasts at the event.

He stated, “The attainment of a 10th anniversary of reviewing different books every week is a remarkable feat and all that has a positive contribution to the literary space in Nigeria. This is a space that is thriving and continues to grow. Nigeria’s landscape is dynamic and evolving and connects traditional African narratives with contemporary global concerns.”

Dina buttressed that Nigerian writers have created a profound legacy of powerful insight into the human condition while addressing urgent social and political issues, saying their work continues to resonate globally making Nigeria a key player in the world of literature.

She also disclosed that to close the year 2024, the Irish embassy and Friends of Ireland is supporting the publication of Trailing a Seaweed Cord, which commemorates Professor Wale Soyinka’s 90th birthday and is inspired by his poem, Ulysses, Notes from My Joyce Class, which of course refers to one of Ireland’s most loved writers, James Joyce.

She said: “Again, this is a collaboration between contemporary Irish and Nigerian poets in partnership with Poetry Ireland and is published by Bookcraft Limited.

“These are our efforts so far to support and promote Nigerian writing and publishing while acknowledging there is always room for more. We do hope that these will go some way to encouraging writers and readers.

“Literacy encompasses much more than books these days; it includes digital literacy, critical role in strides already with Nigerian authors having a dominant presence on the bookshelves worldwide. As far as social disruption goes, literacy and education are a necessity in breaking the cycles of poverty, inequality, social stagnation, and indeed, prejudice.”

Other dignitaries included Prince Eniola Adigun, The Principal Consultant Firstpeak Consulting and President Boys Brigade Nigeria Osun State Council represented by Mr Fabian Wellington. The CEO Quramo Publishing and wife of former Attorney General of Lagos State Mrs Gbemi Shasore and The Sales & Marketing Director, Megalectrics Ltd (owners of Beat, Classic, Naija FMs and Lagos Talks) Mrs Amira Obi-Okoye etc were also in attendance

Some of the award winners on the night include, 10-year old Jesutise Tanimowo who clinched the Most Original Story/ Most Relatable Character Award in the children’s category for her book Temi’s Nightmare; Dreams From Yesterday by Akin Akingbogun clinched the award for Most Engaging Collection of Short Stories.

The Most Adaptive Book In Contemporary Times award went to Saro by Nike Campbell, published by Narrative Landscape. Where Is Your Wrapper by Her Excellency Erelu Bisi Fayemi won the Social Change Book-Advocate award. The Outstanding Book Marketing & Distribution Outlet award went to MASOBE while Roving Heights picked the Publisher Of The Year award

The Book On Review Prize For Poetry went to The Diary of A Pensive Poet by Abuh Monday Eneojo, while For the category of the Most Supportive Publisher went to Farafina. The Social Change Advocate Award went to Senator Duoye Diri, The Executive Governor of Bayelsa State

The night also celebrated and honored book clubs/communities, as the IHS Book Community beat the Port Harcourt Book Club, Mainland Book Club and the Abuja Book Club to pick The Most Vibrant Book Community award

The Embassy Of Ireland, Nigeria got The LITERARIAN Award for its contribution and support to literary initiatives and publishing of literary materials – books etc

A teenage dance group GIFTED STEPPERS coordinated by Oma Harrison graced the stage with deft choreographed performance. Performance poetry for the evening was from multi award winning Poet Abu Ibrahim (IB) and Poetrapist Maureen Alasa-Aniakor

Benjamin Benj! Okoh, the anchor of the award winning Classic FM Book On Review with Benji in closing reiterated the show’s mantra “A Nation That Doesn’t Read Cannot Develop” and encouraged everyone to read as this will ultimately bring about the much needed Social Change.

Share