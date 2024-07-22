BlockDAG’s Dev Release 76 Unveils Major Updates in X1 Miner App; Presale Surpasses $60 Million Before July’s Key Events

BlockDAG’s latest update, Dev Release 76, heralds significant advancements in the crypto space. This update focuses on the X1 Miner app’s comprehensive testing phase, underscoring BlockDAG’s commitment to refining user interactions and functionalities. With the presale already amassing $60 million, anticipation is mounting for the imminent leadership reveal and AMA session slated for July 29th and 30th, respectively.

BlockDAG’s Impending Events Propel Presale Beyond the $60M Threshold

BlockDAG is poised to transform the crypto landscape with crucial upcoming events on July 29th and 30th. The introduction of the CEO, Executive Team, and Advisory Board on July 29th aims to foster deeper community connections and enhance market trust. This unveiling is anticipated to catalyze a 40% surge in BlockDAG’s coin value, igniting investor interest anew.

Subsequently, BlockDAG will conduct an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on July 30th to promote transparency and fortify relationships between leadership and the community. This interaction is designed to address investor questions directly, boosting confidence in the investment.

Moreover, BlockDAG has released a CGI video titled “On the Way to Number One,” depicting space rockets touching down on Earth as the BlockDAG coin ascends, surpassing other cryptocurrencies. This animation underscores BlockDAG’s technological edge and its swift transaction processing capabilities, made possible by its unique Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture. This system ensures almost instantaneous transaction confirmations, bypassing the common delays found in traditional block mining.

At the core of the BlockDAG network are BDAG coins, which are utilized for transaction fee management. These fees are vital for sustaining the network’s infrastructure, covering operational costs, and rewarding validators. With its capability to handle 10,000-15,000 transactions per second and maintain minimal fees, BlockDAG is ideally suited for high-volume, urgent applications.

BlockDAG’s presale has made substantial headway, beginning with Batch 1 priced at $0.001, and advancing to Batch 20 at $0.015, representing a 1400% growth. The presale has attracted $60 million from the sale of over 12.2 billion BDAG coins and $3.9 million from the sale of more than 9,400 miners.

Dev Release 76: Intensive Testing & Enhanced User Interactions

Following the previous Dev Release 74, which saw the X1 app submitted to the Amazon App Store, the latest Dev Release 76 concentrates on rigorous testing of the X1 Miner app. BlockDAG’s team has been actively refining the app, specifically addressing notification functionalities to better specify their timing for users.

Collaboration with external stakeholders has been a pivotal element of this release. The software build will undergo further external testing, gathering crucial feedback to identify any persistent issues prior to its official release. This cooperative approach guarantees that the necessary refinements are implemented, ensuring a top-quality experience for users.

In exciting news for Android users, BlockDAG’s team has secured a presence on the Huawei Store. The app will be available in this store within the week, expanding its accessibility to a wider audience. Future steps include collaborating with the Samsung team and Google Play to introduce the application on their platforms, significantly broadening its reach, and benefiting more users with BlockDAG’s innovative solutions.

Final Thoughts

BlockDAG’s Dev Release 76 marks a pivotal advancement in the X1 Miner app, emphasizing enhanced functionality and a smooth user experience. As the presale hits the $60 million mark, with Batch 20 attractively priced at $0.015, and major events lined up for July 29th and 30th, BlockDAG continues to bolster its market presence.

The striking CGI video not only highlights BlockDAG’s potential for growth and technological superiority but also heightens community excitement. These developments affirm BlockDAG’s dedication to innovation, transparency, and community engagement, setting the stage for a bright future in the cryptocurrency arena.

