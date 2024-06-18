Revolutionary Breakthrough in BlockDAG’s Keynote 2 Propel Over 1120% Growth Amidst Rising Toncoin & Celestia Valuations

During its second major keynote, which was broadcast symbolically from the lunar surface, BlockDAG recently revealed revolutionary updates. The keynote went viral, spotlighting major upgrades such as the beta launch of the X1 Miner App, which outperforms traditional cryptocurrency mining equipment.

Initially priced at $0.0122, BDAG’s value has seen a meteoric rise of 1122% from its first series. These innovations and quick presale achievements have placed BlockDAG at the forefront of the industry. Meanwhile, Celestia’s value has increased following the Manta Network’s adoption, whereas Toncoin’s surge may encounter potential market fluctuations.

Toncoin’s Value Increase Amid Potential Overpricing Concerns

Toncoin (TON) has seen its value escalate, registering impressive gains in 2024 and climbing the ranks among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation. Nevertheless, Shiven Moodley from CryptoQuant has flagged concerns about possible overvaluation, pointing to TON’s Adjusted Sharpe Ratio, a risk-adjusted return metric.

Moodley observes that TON’s short-term volatility has consistently exceeded its longer-term figures, indicating susceptibility to immediate market keynotes. This volatility, fueled by speculative trading and rising Telegram user involvement in DeFi and GameFi, hints at potential price corrections. Presently valued at $7.38, TON’s weekly progress contrasts its recent 3.36% daily decline. Despite its considerable market presence, the speculative nature of Toncoin’s ascension triggers alarms regarding its future stability and viability.

Celestia’s Valuation Boost Following Manta Network Partnership

Celestia (TIA) has performed promisingly over the last week. Priced at $8.47 on December 3, Celestia’s value spiked by December 6 after announcing a partnership with Manta Network. However, this initial excitement has diminished, leading to a price decrease by December 10.

Analysts anticipate Celestia will maintain its recent gains and close the year at $9.56, depending on subsequent advances from Manta Network’s collaboration. This dynamic presents Celestia as a potential leader in the crypto market for the coming year.

BlockDAG’s Trailblazing Keynote and X1 Miner Beta App

BlockDAG’s second significant keynote, impressively staged from the moon, highlighted key milestones and state-of-the-art enhancements. Celebrated by major outlets like Forbes and Bloomberg and backed by leading voices in the cryptocurrency sphere, the keynote introduced the X1 beta app, blockchain upgrades, and a dedicated human team.

Significant announcements included the rollout of a Low Code/No Code platform, and scalability boosts via DAG technology, which enables concurrent transaction confirmations. The mainnet is scheduled to launch four months post-testnet, around mid-August, with Plus Wallet as an exclusive ally. The presale has attracted buyers with over 10 payment options, selling more than 11.6 billion coins through 18 series, accumulating upwards of $51.4 million. Future releases will feature a DOXing video, a developer documentary, and a $2 million reward for 50 early backers, with over 60,000 participants to date.

Additionally, the X1 Miner app, now in beta testing on the App Store, revolutionises mobile mining with its energy-efficient technology. BlockDAG’s enhancements overshadow Celestia’s rise and pose a challenge to Tron (TRX), with the presale series swiftly selling out. BlockDAG’s cutting-edge technology and market potential trigger intense FOMO, prompting investors to swiftly secure their stakes.

Final Thoughts

Despite potential instability, the surge in Celestia’s price following Manta Network’s partnership and the rise of Toncoin underscore critical developments in the cryptocurrency sector. However, the breakthroughs showcased in BlockDAG’s keynote 2 and the innovative X1 Miner beta app distinguish it from its rivals. With advanced technology, swift presale results, and a forward-thinking strategy, BlockDAG incites significant investor interest, promising substantial returns.

