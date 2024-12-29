BetPokies’ Editor-in-Chief John Gold About New Pragmatic Play Pokie Tigre Sortudo

Launched in 2020 by John Gold, BetPokies.org, operated by ZehrMedia, has emerged as one of the top gambling review sites for Australian players by providing accurate casino reviews, comprehensive guides on payment systems and game developers, and recent gambling news. Nonetheless, BetPokies goes on providing various services to players’ needs. Recently, BetPokies was happy to present John Gold’s opinions about the new pokie by Pragmatic Play – Tigre Sortudo.

Pragmatic Play: Renowned iGaming Developer

It is impossible not to mention the developer of Tigre Sortudo pokie, Pragmatic Play, as it has become one of the most active developers in the online casino market, creating quality content for players around the globe. Supporting this level of dedicated creativity, Pragmatic Play has a large selection of online pokies that all embody a high standard of quality gaming experiences.

Besides, offering an impressive gaming library full of quality games, Pragmatic Play created a special promotional campaign called Drops and Wins, which was launched in 2020. The promotion combines random prize drops and competitive tournaments across their slot and live casino games.

“We give away €1,000,000 per month and I think you’ll be hard pressed to find another provider in the world giving away this much per month.” — comments Julian Jarvis, the CEO of Pragmatic Play.

Famous pokie titles such as Sweet Bonanza and The Dog House have put the company on the moon. BetPokies has already posted a guide to Pragmatic Play products, where Australian players can get acquainted with the developer and find a brief overview of its most popular pokies.

Pragmatic Play is constantly enhancing its content portfolio, which includes several products. Apart from pokies, you can enjoy Pragmatic’s table games, including live dealer and bingo. The innovative capacity of the company, which combines new features and themes with the traditional game, manages to deliver great value and engagement to players, and the developer also enjoys a great presence across the globe through various partnerships.

With a robust track record, Pragmatic Play’s latest release, Tigre Sortudo, offers a classic pokie experience with a touch of Oriental flair. Let us focus for a moment on the words of John Gold and how the game performed.

BetPokies.org: Trusted Guide for Australian Gamblers

As it stands, due to his in-depth understanding of the gambling sector, John Gold made it possible for BetPokies to become the number one site for resourceful details on online gambling. In due time, the site transitioned from providing solely casino reviews to offering gambling resources in its entirety. BetPokies prides itself on a great sense of reputation in addition to an outstanding Trustpilot rating, where 98% of reviewers give it a five-star rating.

Gold, who you can see in the picture, later explained why the site is perennially successful, saying:

“It’s all about offering quality content. There’s a lot that goes into the hard work that the BetPokies team members do, I mean, from Charles Morey’s payment guides to Poppy Bate’s casino reviews and game provider guides done by Alicia Want. In a sense, we’ve built a reputable site for Australian players.”

Another encouraging development is that BetPokies.org now features John Gold’s and other authors’ Responsible Gambling guidelines. It is a good practice resource to know how to identify the first signs of a gambling problem, find reliable sources of free help, and protect children from online casinos. Additionally, players can take a quiz to evaluate their own gambling habits. Furthermore, thanks to John Gold and BetPokies, there is a well-developed and extensive Online Pokies guide consisting of approximately 6,000 words for readers who would like to learn more about pokie games.

John Gold’s Take on Tigre Sortudo

Now, I believe it is time to delve into the central issue of this article and answer the question, What does John Gold think of Tigre Sortudo, the latest pokie by Pragmatic Play? In his own words:

“Whenever some new pokie gets released by a famous provider, I always try to spin a few times to provide an honest review to the readers of BetPokies. Tigre Sortudo caught my interest instantly because it has the traditional arrangement of symbols with an orient-styled theme. The game is simple enough for new and casual players, with only a 3×3 grid board and 5 paylines.”

