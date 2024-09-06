betBonanza’s Draw Market pays off big as player wins ₦61m in one weekend

Barely two weeks into the new season, and just days after betBonanza doubled its maximum payout from ₦50 million to an incredible ₦100 million, one lucky bettor has already reaped the rewards. C. J Emmanuel, a dedicated player, has won an astonishing ₦57,000,000 from a single bet slip, thanks to his spot-on predictions across seven draws.

You can check out his winning ticket here: Bet ID: 240823652691.

Mr. Kunle Adegoke, Head of Retail, shared saying “This monumental win comes as no surprise to the betBonanza community. betBonanza expressed confidence in the platform’s continued efforts to enhance the betting experience and increase winning potential for its users.

This ticket by C. J Emmanuel wasn’t the only one he cashed in over the weekend. As he duplicated some of his draw picks into other smaller tickets, amounting to an extra ₦4 million, giving him a total of N 61 million in one weekend.

Mr Adegoke said out of 36 States in Nigeria betBonanza is present in 30 States, adding that in a volatile environment, the brand remains stable and trusted, keeping to every promise made to customers.

He hinted that betBonanza has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs through its agents, remaining a key contributor to the Nigerian government and the economy at large.

The elated C. J Emmanuel said he was excited to have won, recounting that his experience with betBonanza has been wonderful and one that benefitted him hugely.

“This is the biggest win for me but I am looking forward to winning ₦100 million. When I started betting, I started with manual writing until the betting sites started gaining traction. betBonanza has proven that there are still companies that are reliable and keep to their promises. I always ensure I bet responsibly and wisely,” he disclosed.

He also hinted that he has gotten substantial winnings as well from the draw market option on betBonanza in the past, but this is the biggest ever yet for him.

This claim further solidifies the draw market as one of the most lucrative options available for players on the platform.

When asked where his insight for getting predictions of this kind, Emmanuel referenced betBonanza’s online pool code as his go-to when it comes to getting draw tips. Further dive into his claim holds true as all his games align.

“At betBonanza, we believe in empowering our players by giving them the most competitive options to win big,” said Unity Nwanze, betBonanza Head of Business Operations.

“This recent win by C. J Emmanuel is a testament to the possibilities that await our users, especially with the recent increase in our maximum payout.”

betBonanza has always been at the forefront of providing a superior betting experience. With the recent payout increase to N100 million, players now have more opportunities to walk away with life-changing sums. In addition to the new payout, betBonanza offers an array of features and market options designed to maximize every player’s chances of winning.

Ready to join C. J Emmanuel and countless others on the path to big wins? Sign up today, and you could be the next big winner!

About betBonanza

betBonanza is a premier betting platform in Nigeria, known for its exceptional odds, extensive betting options, and exciting promotions. With a commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable betting experience, betBonanza continues to set the standard in the industry.