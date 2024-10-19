Last Chance for BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Expires on Oct 21 – BONK & PEPE Try to Rival BDAG’s Momentum

In the crypto market trends change rapidly! When trends change, fans quickly adjust to improve their holdings.

Recently, BONK has increased by 25%, attracting lots of attention. Similarly, PEPE has seen a 39% rise in its price.

On the other hand, BlockDAG (BDAG) has stirred up the market by pushing its 50% bonus offer until October 21st. This move comes right after a remarkable $10 million was raised in just 72 hours, showing that BlockDAG could be a major player for those looking for a strong long-term crypto option.

BONK Rise: Can It Overcome Stability Concerns?

Recently, BONK has captured a lot of interest with its 25% growth this past week, appealing to fans of meme-based coins. This coin, themed after the playful Shiba Inu, has built a strong fan base, steadily pushing its price up. However, despite its current success, doubts about its long-term stability linger.

BONK’s reliance on current trends could lead to unpredictable price changes, making it a gamble for those aiming for stable, long-term value. While BONK’s recent upswing is impressive, cautious watchers remain wary, pondering if these gains will last.

PEPE Price Increase, With Noted Risks

PEPE has grabbed headlines with a 39% increase in price over the last month, supported by a strong community that has helped it stand out among meme coins. However, analysts warn that this growth might not last, as meme coins often experience sudden downturns.

This spike in price could be brief, with experts doubting another significant rise soon. Those interested should be aware of the risks, as PEPE’s unpredictable nature makes it prone to sudden falls.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer Extended: Presale Surged to $99M

BlockDAG has grabbed the market’s attention once more by extending its 50% bonus offer until October 21st. This extension lets fans grab more BDAG coins by using the code BDAG50 at checkout, significantly boosting their collections. This move comes on the heels of an impressive $10 million raised in just 72 hours, fueled by major buying activity. With such momentum, many are rushing to seize this fleeting opportunity before it vanishes.

As the extended deadline nears, there’s a buzz about an even bigger wave of interest heading for the BlockDAG network. The influx of crypto fans has already driven its presale funds above $99 million.

With more than 14.3 billion BDAG coins now held by over 140,000 unique owners, BlockDAG is widening its global influence, making the blockchain accessible to everyone. BlockDAG is also gearing up for a significant leap with a rebranding of its website, marking a key advancement in the project’s evolution.

This update is set to offer users a deeper look into BlockDAG’s cutting-edge technology and expanding ecosystem, sparking even more excitement among the crypto community.

As more people join BlockDAG, the prices of BDAG coins continue to rise with each batch. Currently, in batch 24, the price has reached $0.0206, a massive 1960% increase from the initial price of $0.001. The swift success of BlockDAG’s presale, paired with this bonus offer, is fueling a strong demand for BDAG coins.

With this rising demand, the current presale batch is nearly sold out, likely leading to a sharp rise in BDAG coin prices. Now might be the ideal time to get involved in this rapidly growing project before the bonus offer ends and the prices of BDAG coins soar.

Best Long-Term Crypto To Buy in 2024

The growth of BONK and the surge in PEPE prices have turned heads, with meme coin fans enjoying some quick gains. However, these coins are surrounded by uncertainty, with their volatility throwing doubts on their long-term viability. In contrast, BlockDAG continues to lead the presale market, having raised $99 million and extended its 50% bonus until October 21st.

With over 14.3 billion BDAG coins sold and prices set to climb further, BlockDAG stands out as the top long-term crypto pick for 2024. The current presale batch is selling fast, making this a crucial time to take advantage of the extended bonus offer before the prices go up.

