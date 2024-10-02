Baysbet to provide jobs, reward Nigerians for sports passion

Baysbet has promised to create employment opportunities and reward Nigerians for their passion for sports.

The Nigerian gaming company made this promise at the unveiling of its platform to the market on Tuesday in Isheri, Ogun State, which coincided with Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebrations.

Baysbet’s Managing Director, Tobiah Jacobs, emphasised the company’s commitment to disrupting the industry creatively.

“We do not want to compete but creatively disrupt the industry for ease of gaming, quick payouts, and more importantly, turning passion into money is our driving force,” stated Jacobs, who added that the company aims to be among the top ten in the Nigerian gaming and betting industry.

Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, who attended the event in a supportive capacity, hailed the company for their ability to surmount challenges.

“Like we all know, football has its ups and downs, and just as I went through challenges in football and with the Super Eagles as I aimed for success, Baysbet too has risen, and now we celebrate them,” Rufai said.

Babatunde Akinyemi, Baysbet’s Chief Marketing Officer, said the company’s goal was providing employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“Baysbet is going to provide jobs for Nigerians. A lot of people are just football watchers; there are some people playing football and earning money as it is a job for them, so we are looking to turn the passion of Nigerians into income as well. Life is a gamble, so everyone can just take a gamble; we need to start looking at it as a passion that they can turn to money,” he said.

Chief IT Officer, Adedolapo Adepoju, outlined some of Baysbet’s offerings, including a jackpot system called “total bet,” where users can leverage certain events and get rewarded.

The company also promises to ensure the safety of users’ funds and has implemented systems to verify ages using KYC, BVN, and NIN to prevent underage gambling.

The Baysbet website, www.baysbet.com, offers a user-friendly interface with a N500 signing-on fee, including a 200 percent welcome bonus and 30 percent cashback on subsequent deposits. The platform provides sports betting, live betting on real-time events, and live casino games.

As part of its digital presence, Baysbet is active on all major social media platforms under the username @baysbetng, where they will announce giveaways, sports information, and important updates.

