At Annuva Homes, we offer prime locations, innovative designs and flexible payment options – Bldr. Osungbohun

Bldr. David Osungbohun is the Managing Director and CEO of Annuva Homes Limited. Bldr. Osungbohun has successfully steered the company into becoming one of Lagos’ most reputable real estate brands, delivering exceptional residential and commercial properties tailored to meet clients’ evolving needs.

With a solid foundation in construction, property development, and project management, Bldr. Osungbohun brings over a decade of expertise to the real estate industry. His commitment to

excellence and his forward-thinking approach have earned him recognition in the Lagos property market.

Under his leadership, Annuva Homes has achieved remarkable milestones, including the successful delivery of sold-out projects and the ongoing development of strategic off-plan

properties such as Galleria Mall, Galleria Apartments, E-Mart Extension Mall, Dave’s Mall, Dave’s Terraces, Dave’s Apartments and many others.

Bldr. Osungbohun is driven by the vision of transforming Lagos’ urban landscape through innovative and sustainable real estate solutions. He is committed to providing properties that combine functionality, premium, and affordability, ensuring that every client experiences the joy of owning or investing in a premium property.

In this interview with BusinessDay, Bldr. Osungbohun takes us through the story behind founding Annuva Homes Limited, what sets it apart in the Nigerian real estate market and its flagship projects amongst others.

Can you share with us the story behind Annuva Homes Limited? What inspired you to start the company, and what is the vision driving it today?

Annuva Homes was born out of a desire to solve a growing need in Nigeria’s real estate market—providing properties that combine quality, functionality, and long-term value. I’ve always believed that owning a home or commercial space isn’t just about having a property; it’s about securing a future and building a legacy.

Our vision is simple yet profound: to redefine real estate in Nigeria by delivering innovative, client-focused solutions that cater to modern living and investment needs. Today, Annuva Homes stands as a trusted partner for individuals, families, and businesses looking to make smart real estate decisions.

What sets Annuva Homes apart in the Nigerian real estate market? Why do you think clients trust your brand?

What sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to excellence. At Annuva Homes, every project is designed with our clients in mind—offering prime locations, innovative designs, and flexible payment options.

We also prioritize transparency and trust. From the moment a client makes an inquiry to the time they receive their keys, our process is seamless and client-centric. This level of care has earned us a reputation for reliability, and it’s why our clients keep coming back and referring us to others.

Annuva Homes offers a diverse range of properties, from residential to commercial spaces. Can you walk us through some of your flagship projects, like Galleria Apartments, Galleria Mall, and E-Mart Extension Mall?

Absolutely!

Galleria Apartments: Located in Lekki, these 2-bedroom luxury apartments redefine modern living with elegant designs and proximity to key amenities.

Galleria Mall: This is a commercial hub that offers businesses the visibility and high foot traffic they need to thrive.

E-Mart Extension Mall: An off-plan project designed to cater to retailers and investors looking for future growth in Lagos’ retail sector.

These projects reflect our dedication to creating spaces that serve both residential comfort and commercial success.

Off-plan properties have been a big part of your portfolio. Can you explain the benefits of buying off-plan properties and why they are a smart investment choice for Nigerians?

Off-plan properties offer buyers the unique advantage of purchasing at a lower price point during the construction phase, with significant value appreciation upon completion. Additionally, buyers can customize certain features to match their preferences, making the property truly theirs.

In a market like Nigeria, where real estate consistently appreciates, off-plan investments are a smart way to secure high returns while spreading payments over time. It’s a win-win for homeowners and investors alike.

Beyond selling properties, what other services does Annuva Homes provide to ensure a seamless experience for clients?

At Annuva Homes, we go beyond selling properties. Our services include:

Advisory Services: Helping clients make informed decisions tailored to their needs.

Flexible Payment Plans: Making property ownership accessible to a wider audience.

After-Sales Support: From documentation assistance to property management advice, we ensure clients feel supported at every step.

Congratulations on selling out properties like the several units of 4 & 5-bedroom duplexes at Back of Lighthouse, E-Mart Mall, and Platinum Terraces, etc. What would you say have been Annuva Homes’ biggest achievements so far?

Thank you! Our biggest achievements aren’t just about sold-out properties but the lives we’ve impacted. From first-time homeowners to businesses finding their perfect commercial space, every milestone is a testament to the trust our clients place in us.

The rapid success of projects like the Back of Lighthouse duplexes and E-Mart Mall reflects our commitment to delivering value, and it motivates us to continue setting the bar higher.

Real estate can be challenging in Nigeria. What hurdles has Annuva Homes overcome to achieve its current level of success?

Challenges like inflation, regulatory bottlenecks, and fluctuating construction costs are part of the terrain. However, we’ve built resilience by focusing on strategic planning, maintaining transparency with our clients, and partnering with reliable stakeholders to mitigate risks.

Customer satisfaction is key in real estate. How does Annuva Homes ensure that every client’s journey is smooth, from inquiry to key handover?

We prioritize communication and clarity. Every client is assigned a dedicated consultant who guides them through the process, answers their questions, and ensures their needs are met. Our after-sales support also ensures that no client feels left behind after their purchase.

Can you share any memorable success stories or feedback from satisfied clients that have inspired your team to push further?

One that stands out is a client who purchased an off-plan unit at Galleria Apartments. She shared how it felt like achieving her life’s dream. Stories like hers remind us that we’re not just selling properties—we’re helping people build their futures.

What’s next for Annuva Homes in 2024 and beyond? Are there any new projects or expansions your clients should be excited about?

We’re expanding our portfolio with even more exciting projects, including mixed-use developments and sustainable housing. In 2025, we’ll also introduce new locations, making it easier for clients to access prime properties in Lagos and beyond.

How is Annuva Homes adapting to the evolving real estate market, especially with trends like sustainable housing and smart homes?

We’re already integrating eco-friendly designs and smart home technologies into our projects. Our goal is to create sustainable spaces that not only meet today’s needs but also future-proof our clients’ investments.

What advice would you give to Nigerians looking to invest in real estate, especially in these challenging economic times?

Real estate remains one of the safest and most profitable investments. Start small if you must, but start now. Off-plan properties and prime locations offer the best opportunities for long-term returns.

As the MD/CEO, what personal principles or philosophies have guided your leadership at Annuva Homes?

Integrity, innovation, and impact. I believe in staying true to our promises, thinking ahead of the curve, and ensuring every decision we make positively impacts our clients and communities.

When you look at Annuva Homes today, what legacy do you hope the company will leave behind in Nigeria’s real estate industry?

I want Annuva Homes to be remembered as a brand that transformed lives through real estate. A legacy of trust, innovation, and excellence that continues to inspire generations.

For anyone watching right now who’s thinking about buying or investing in property, why should they choose Annuva Homes?

Because we’re not just selling properties; we’re delivering dreams and building legacies. With us, you get transparency, quality, and value every step of the way.

Where can interested readers learn more about your ongoing projects and connect with your team?

Visit our website at www.annuvahomes.com or call us at +234 803 958 9703 or +234 903 000 8910. You can also follow us on all social media platforms for updates and property showcases. Thank you.

