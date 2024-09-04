Arnergy is Closing Energy Reliability Gaps and Driving Growth for Enterprises.

As Nigeria grapples with the prospect of economic growth, accessing sustainable and reliable energy remains a pressing challenge for most local businesses and households. Around the globe, energy is the bedrock of the productivity and innovation that drives emerging economies to grow sustainably. Yet, critical sectors in Nigeria, like manufacturing, digital technology, agriculture, education, and healthcare, face severe challenges in meeting their energy demands.

Arnergy has been making strides in powering enterprises and institutions with sustainable energy, addressing energy reliability gaps nationwide, and stimulating the nation’s economic growth.

Facilitating Learning and Innovation at Hillside University

At Hillside University of Science and Technology, a leading institution in Nigeria’s technological innovation and science research, unreliable energy supply hindered its operations while incurring high expenses from running generators. In a world where downtime impedes learning opportunities and the nation’s volatile fuel supply chain can swiftly escalate generator expenses, Hillside University needed a sustainable energy source to power its goals of advancing society through knowledge.

Arnergy recently partnered with the University, leveraging its expertise to analyse the energy needs for each of the 24 sections and design a solution that aligns with Hillside University’s learning objectives. Deploying a centralised DC-coupled system that harmonises a solar solution with the existing public utility to achieve an optimal energy mix.

With a 100kVA inverter capacity, 95.9kWp solar PV, and 125.4kWh battery storage, Hillside University now has a dependable energy solution that provides the energy required to sustain learning activities while minimising reliance on generators. To further optimize the Organization’s experience, Arnergy’s state-of-the-art control system manages the integration and prioritises energy from cheaper sources (solar and public grid), reinforcing the institution’s operational sustainability.

Speaking on the collaboration between Arnergy and Hillside University, the Founder/Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Laoye JAIYEOLA, stated, “Partnering with Arnergy has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency while driving down energy costs. The solar solutions have not only increased our productivity but also aligned with our commitment to reducing carbon footprint on campus.” Mr. Laoye also shared the school’s experience with the energy solution, adding, “The exceptional after-sales support from the Arnergy team has been instrumental in ensuring smooth operations, reinforcing our dedication to sustainability and innovation at the university.”

These collaborations with educational institutions such as Hillside University in Ekiti, Readington Schools in Lagos, Lilyrose International Schools, and many others continue to position Arnergy as a catalyst for accelerating learning and supporting academic excellence in the educational sector.

Powering Live-Saving Initiatives at the Noma Center

At the Noma Treatment Center in Abuja, the importance of reliable electricity cannot be overstated. The 80-bed purpose-built facility within the Abuja National Hospital, a collaboration between the Noma Aid Nigeria Initiative and the Nigerian government, represents a lifeline for many Nigerians affected by the Noma disease.

Providing delicate life-saving reconstructive surgeries and comprehensive care to patients with state-of-the-art facilities and instruments, the center’s reliance on diesel generators for power posed significant reliability and cost challenges. Understanding the implication of this, Noma Treatment Center reached out to Arnergy to provide an optimal solution to solve its ongoing power challenge. Post an extensive energy audit geared towards understanding Noma’s power infrastructure, Arnergy deployed a scalable high-capacity solution with a 45kVA inverter, 87.16kWp solar PV capacity, and 76.8kWh battery storage that adequately satisfies current energy demands while accommodating future expansion plans. Integrating clean energy into the facility’s operations has empowered the center to advance its life-saving work while reducing its dependence on fossil fuels.

In a country with a limited and overstretched healthcare system, SE4All estimates that around 40% of Nigeria’s primary healthcare centers lack access to electricity in 2022. Arnergy is stepping up to meet the sustainable energy needs of healthcare facilities seeking to expand critical medical care access.

Reinforcing Healthcare Education at Physicians’ College

As a leading provider of postgraduate medical education, specialty training, and health research in Africa, the West African College of Physicians plays a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Faced with suboptimal and unreliable power supply for its educational and critical facilities, the College turned to Arnergy for a lasting solution to reinforce its mission. The result was a costume-built solution comprising of a 30kVA inverter capacity, 58.86kWp solar PV, and 76.8kWh battery storage, powering critical loads such as elevators, training centers, and guest facilities.

This is one of many partnerships in the healthcare sector Arnergy is forging to energise critical operations and equipment for high-impact institutions, providing the energy foundations for local enterprises to achieve energy sufficiency and become more sustainable.

Driving Economic Growth Through Energy Reliability

Arnergy’s commitment to closing the energy reliability gap in Nigeria goes beyond powering individual institutions to strengthening the nation’s capability to achieve sustained economic growth. Sustainable clean energy solutions are vital for enterprises to stimulate innovation, optimise operations processes, drive efficient service delivery, and enhance value creation.

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, Arnergy’s innovative solutions are advancing Nigeria’s sustainability goals, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels.