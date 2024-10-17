ARM Holding Company Celebrates the Retirement of Chairman Mr. Felix Ohiwerei and Welcomes Mr. Deji Alli as New Chairman

From Left Standing: Mr. Kofi Sagoe (NED, ARM Hold Co.), Mr. Offong Ambah (Chairman, ARM Harith), Mr. Deji Alli (Incoming Chairman, ARM Hold Co.), Ms. Jumoke Ogundare (CEO, ARM Hold Co.), Mr. Segun Adebanji (INED, ARM Hold Co.) and Mrs. Grace Adebanji. Sitting Center: Mr. Felix Ohiwerei (Outgoing Chairman, ARM Hold Co.)

ARM hosted an exclusive and well-attended retirement dinner on Thursday, 10 October 2024, in honour of the remarkable tenure of its outgoing Chairman, Mr. Felix Ohiwerei. The event celebrated Mr. Ohiwerei’s outstanding leadership and the significant contributions he made during his time as Chairman of ARM.

Mr. Felix Ohiwerei, who was appointed as Chairman of ARM’s Board of Directors in May 2006, played a pivotal role in steering the Company’s growth. His extensive experience, broad network, impeccable reputation, and unwavering dedication to ethical business practices were instrumental in shaping ARM’s success. Under his guidance, ARM expanded its portfolio and solidified its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

As ARM bids a heartfelt farewell to Mr. Ohiwerei, the Company is poised for a new chapter of growth with the appointment of its founder, Mr. Deji Alli, as Chairman. Mr. Alli brings a deep understanding of ARM’s mission and values, combined with his visionary leadership and profound expertise in capital markets and the Nigerian financial services sector. This leadership transition is expected to ensure the continued success of the Company’s strategic direction, which has been key to ARM’s accomplishments.

Mr. Alli’s appointment underscores ARM’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leader in Nigeria’s financial sector while continuing to pioneer innovative products and services that define the Company’s legacy.

In his remarks on the transition, Mr. Deji Alli said, “It is an honour to step into this role following the distinguished leadership of Mr. Ohiwerei. His legacy is a guiding force for all of us at ARM, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation he established. Together with the Board, we are dedicated to driving ARM forward with a focus on innovation, client satisfaction, and impactful investments.”

About ARM

Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) is a leading investment management firm with interests across various sectors of the economy. It offers a comprehensive range of asset management services to a diverse clientele, including corporations, foundations and charities, high-net-worth individuals, and small savers. Since its establishment in 1994, ARM has grown into one of Nigeria’s most innovative and respected non-banking financial institutions, specialising in Traditional Asset Management and Specialised Funds.

For more information, please visit www.arm.com.ng or contact our customer support team at [email protected].

Share