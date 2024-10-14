Appointment of Adeniyi Akinlusi As New Managing Director At Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited

The Board of Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited (LWIL) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Managing Director.

Adeniyi Akinlusi, a distinguished professional in banking, finance and real estate, is the new Managing Director/Chief Executive to lead Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited

(LWIL) into its next phase of growth.

With over three decades of extensive experience in strategic, leadership and entrepreneurial roles across the financial, banking, mortgage and real estate sectors, he brings

exceptional skills in steering organisations through transformative growth and market leadership.

Adeniyi Akinlusi is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin where he bagged his first degree in Accounting and University of Lagos where he obtained his MBA.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

He is also an Alumnus of Harvard Business School (Boston, USA), the Institute of Management Development (Lausanne, Switzerland) and the Frankfurt School of Finance &

Management (Frankfurt, Germany).

Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited (LWIL) is the Lagos State Special Purpose Vehicle established to facilitate, oversee and promote the industrial development and operations of the Lekki Free Zone.

The Board of LWIL comprises eminent personalities and distinguished professionals.

Share