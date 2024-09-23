Alpha Morgan ranks again as one of Africa’s fastest growing companies

Alpha Morgan Capital has been recognized for the third consecutive year by the Financial Times & Statista as one of the fastest-growing companies in Africa despite the ongoing economic challenges.

In the latest ranking, Alpha Morgan Capital placed 16th out of 125 companies in Africa. The company achieved an absolute growth rate (AGR) of 994.85% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 122.05%, ranking 4th in the financial sector in Africa and 5th in the financial sector in Nigeria.

Over the past year, the company has introduced new financial products, including its Balanced Fund and Dollar Fund, further strengthening its market position.

The Group Managing Director, Ade Buraimo. highlighted the strategic approach driving the firm’s success over the past 12 years stating,

“Our operations are driven by consistency and a customer-focused approach, delivering fund management services that drive our clients’ business success” Innovation and flexibility are central to Alpha Morgan strategy. “We tailor our approach to meet each client’s unique needs, delivering outstanding service at every step.” Mr. Buraimo added.

He further emphasized Alpha Morgan’s strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), highlighting key initiatives that have enhanced the company’s market standing and credibility within the community. Among these efforts, Alpha Morgan has adopted and maintained a few important areas, including the 1004 – Bar Beach medians, the medians along Osborne Road in Ikoyi, and the Durosimi-Etti Road in Lekki. The company also maintains Sofoluwe Park at the University of Lagos, showcasing their dedication to environmental upkeep. Recently, Alpha Morgan made a N100 million donation to UNILAG and undertook the renovation of the university’s 60-year-old library, a project aimed at inspiring future leaders to foster a reading culture.

Ade Buraimo said, “As we continue to grow the Alpha Morgan brand, we will pursue our growth which will be driven by experienced personnel, strong corporate governance, and a competent board. We will create more platforms and locations to bring satisfying financial services to our fast-growing clients.

Alpha Morgan was incorporated in July 2012 and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company offers Portfolio/ Fund Management, Financial Advisory, Issuing House functions, and Stockbroking services. Its commitment to excellence, consistency, and strategic innovation continues to propel its growth and impact in Africa’s investment banking space.

As Alpha Morgan Capital continues to achieve remarkable milestones, it remains poised for a trajectory of excellence in Africa’s financial sector.