Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR) Invites Participants for Virtual TechSprint to Combat Digital Payment Fraud in West Africa

The Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR) has opened registration for a virtual TechSprint focused on addressing the growing challenge of digital payment fraud in West Africa. The event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including technology companies, consumer protection agencies, payment service providers, innovators, regulators, and subject matter experts. As the digital economy continues to expand, West Africa has seen rapid adoption of digital payment systems. This growth has also created new vulnerabilities, leading to an increase in fraud, which threatens consumer trust and security. AIR’s TechSprint will create a unique platform for participants to innovate and develop solutions that can help mitigate payment fraud, ensuring safer digital financial ecosystems in the region.

Originally adapted from hackathon methodologies to meet the needs of government entities and financial regulators, TechSprints are collaborative problem-solving sessions that aim to facilitate innovation through a competitive team format.

“We recognize the urgent need for collaborative and innovative approaches to combat payment fraud,” says Shelley Anderson, Director of Programs at AIR. “This TechSprint will empower participants to create actionable solutions by providing them access to a global ecosystem of experts and valuable data sets within a secure development environment.”

The TechSprint will feature two distinct tracks, each designed to accommodate different skill sets, innovation stages, and objectives. Alongside the TechSprint, AIR will also be holding a virtual conference open to the public.

Apply Now for the Tazama Track

Tazama is an open-source transaction monitoring tool for use in fraud detection and can be used to develop low-cost solutions that ensure continuous fraud detection capabilities. Developers and/or data practitioners are invited to join the Tazama Track to help us build out the capacity and capability of the tool.

Apply Now for the MVP Track

This track is open to teams and organizations with ideas, prototypes, or Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) that address digital payment fraud. Participants will have the opportunity to develop their solutions during the virtual 5-day event, leveraging AIR’s secure platform, expert guidance, and access to relevant data sets.

Highlights of the TechSprint:

Collaboration with global experts from diverse sectors

Access to a secure development platform and data sets

Opportunities for networking and cross-industry partnership

Real-time guidance and mentorship from thought leaders in the digital finance and regulation space

Join Expert Discussions

Alongside TechSprint, a virtual conference featuring knowledgeable and inspirational speakers and panelists will discuss the challenges and the solutions to combat digital payment fraud in West Africa. Topics will include the importance of gender-disaggregated data; consumer protection challenges in West Africa; and the challenges of the redress and complaints process.

Attendees will also be able to join the TechSprint demo day, where audiences will have the opportunity to see the solutions that the participants will have worked hard to develop throughout the week.

For more information or to apply for the TechSprint, Conference or to be an Expert please visit: https://bit.ly/AIR_DPF_TechSprint

About AIR

The Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR) is a nonprofit, non-membership organization working to make the financial system fully inclusive, fair, and resilient through the responsible use of new technology. By connecting regulation, finance, technology, and society, AIR drives global innovation and collaboration to address rapid technology change.

Contact Information:

Victoria Jory, Strategic Engagement Lead

[email protected]

