Alexis Collins, Founder of PayIDGambler, Shares Secrets of PayID Use at Online Casinos

How to Spot a Reliable PayID-Friendly Online Casino

How to Spot a Reliable PayID-Friendly Online Casino

A valid gambling license comes on top of the list of qualities that a trustworthy casino should have. Moreover, the team of PayIDGambler verifies the details about a license with the help of such official bodies as the Australian Communication and Media Authority and also eCOGRA, which are independent.

“Licensing is non-negotiable,” explains Alexis Collins, founder of PayIDGambler. “It’s the first sign that a casino operates within the law and prioritises player protection.”

Another important factor is the casino’s payment system. PayIDGambler not only checks for the availability of PayID, but also ensures that transactions are seamless, quick, and free from hidden fees. Additionally, on https://payid-gambler.net/ you will find info about the casino’s security and encryption technologies that protect user data.

Game variety and transparency in bonus terms are equally vital. PayIDGambler reviews promotions to confirm that wagering requirements are fair and achievable. Customer support is also tested to ensure that users can receive prompt and helpful assistance if needed.

“Our process is comprehensive because our readers deserve nothing less,” says Alexis. “From checking real player reviews to testing customer support ourselves, we take every step to ensure our recommendations are truly reliable.”

However, Alexis Collins shares: “Unfortunately, there are not that many online casinos supporting PayID transactions. This is a great disappointment for our readers. However, that led our experts to look for ways to use PayID even when a casino doesn’t accept it!”

How to Use PayID at Casinos that Don’t Support PayID

As Alexis mentioned, quite often, you might not see PayID on the Payment page of your favourite casino. Nevertheless, you should immediately log out. Instead, Alexis recommends you contact the casino’s customer support to ensure it doesn’t accept PayID.

“Sometimes casinos do not allow unregistered users to see all the payment methods available before verification or a deposit.” — comments Alexis Collins.

If this is not your case and a casino doesn’t accept PayID at all, the PayIDGambler team has got you covered!

“We have quite a big amount of readers. Therefore, we couldn’t let them down and had to explore all the possible options for using PayID at online casinos. This way, we discovered that last year, Binance introduced support for fund deposits through P2P transfers made with PayID. This means users may swap their balance for USDT stablecoin right on the platform. USDT is a cryptocurrency whose value tracks that of the US dollar. Therefore, it enjoys wide acceptance, including in almost every crypto casino.

“What does it mean for a player?” – you might ask. Well, it means that even if PayID is not listed among a casino’s payment methods, it can still be used indirectly. Just change your PayIDs into USDTs at Binance and then send these tokens as deposits from your online wallet, which should have been provided by them together with other details necessary for playing games on their website. These transactions are as quick as PayID ones and, besides, they are completely fee-free!”

We were greatly impressed, learning about this method! Now, we know that PayIDGambler never stops looking for ways to satisfy readers’ needs and, unlike many of its competitors, looks for alternative options! Alexis also added a very important note:

“It’s worth noting that this method is completely legal, and online casinos do not forbid players from doing that. So, you are safe!”

What Alexis Collins Thinks of the Future of PayID Casinos

As we learned, PayID casinos might be hard to spot. Therefore, we decided to ask Alexis Collins about her opinion on what is the future of PayID in gambling transactions:

“You see, there is a reason why I decided to create a gambling review site focused precisely on PayID, not on Mastercard, Neteller, or something else. That is because I see great potential in PayID. This banking method is very simple to use, efficient, and fast. Isn’t that everything that a gambler needs? I genuinely believe that the more people use PayID, the more casinos will start requesting them.

According to recent statistics, 78% of PayID users recommended the method to other people. I believe this is a proof of my words! Of course, only time will show whether I am right, but mark my words: PayID has only started gaining popularity!”

In conclusion, we want to say that PayIDGambler is no other basic casino review site. The platform actually cares about readers and listens to them and their needs.

“At the very bottom of our home page, you can leave your little rating of us! Do it so that we know whether you are satisfied with our content. Rating of every reader is important for us” — asks Alexis Collins.

