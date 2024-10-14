Africa Credit Expo Begins Countdown to Credit Revolution in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria | October 2024

The Africa’s Credit Expo (ACE) stands as the continent’s premier gathering, uniting consumers with private sector luminaries and public sector decision-makers within the dynamic African finance and fintech sectors. We are just 3 days away from sparking a financial revolution in Nigeria. This highly anticipated 2nd Edition of the Africa Credit Expo is set to gather nearly 2000 participants on Thursday, 17th of October 2024, gracing the prestigious Oriental Hotel Oniru in Lagos. It provides an exclusive platform for thought leaders to share invaluable insights, experiences, and visionary perspectives directly to credit-ready consumers to profoundly influence the trajectory of consumer credit in Africa.

Powered by CreditRegistry, Nigeria’s premier and largest credit bureau, and supported by Afreximbank, our overarching aim is to inspire and unite leaders in banking, insurance, capital markets, fintech, and regulatory spheres across Africa to tackle the multifaceted challenges associated with establishing a positive credit culture in emerging economies like ours.

ACE promises to deliver cutting-edge insights, practical tools, and networking opportunities that will drive innovation and development in Africa’s financial landscape. The event will feature distinguished speakers from Nigeria, the United States and Europe.

A major highlight of ACE 2024 will be the #PowerfulByNature: Women Leading Economic Revival panel, featuring top women executives such as Dr. Fatumata Soukouna Coker (Chairman, CreditRegistry), Yetunde Oni (CEO, Union Bank), Folasade Femi-Lawal (Country Manager, Mastercard), Omowunmi Akingbohungbe (Executive Director, WIMBIZ), Yemisi Ransome-Kuti- (Co-founder, Lagos Island Connect) and Tosin Leye-Odeyemi (Head, Risk, Sustainability & Capital Mgt, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc). The panel will explore strategies for women to lead Africa’s financial revival and chart an aggressive path toward financial literacy, fueled by the “Each one. Reach one. Teach one.” approach to create a wave of generational wealth across the continent.

Key Features of ACE 2024:

Masterclasses and Workshops: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive masterclasses such as Unlocking the use of AI for Driving Financial Success by Karan Bhalla and Ayo Kalejaiye for Lenders and one for consumers and SMEs, led by Ogbo Awoke Ogbo, titled “Turning Side Hustles into Success: Strategies for Sustained Small Business Growth.”

Networking with Industry Leaders: With nearly 2,000 participants expected, the Expo provides a prime networking platform for professionals in credit, finance, fintech, and entrepreneurship.

Tailored Financial Solutions: Exhibitors from across the financial ecosystem will showcase innovative products designed to empower individuals, small businesses, and startups.

Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, MD/CEO of CreditRegistry, emphasized the importance of the Expo, stating, “ACE 2024 is more than an event—it is a movement to build a stronger credit culture across Africa. Our mission is to empower individuals and businesses with the financial tools and knowledge needed to achieve generational wealth.”

She further highlighted that the ACE aligns with Nigeria’s national goal, saying, “In line with President Tinubu’s vision to achieve 50% consumer credit access by 2030, ACE 2024 is dedicated to fostering financial inclusion in Nigeria. Inspired by the timeless proverb, ‘Give a man a fish, and he eats for a day. Teach him to fish, and he eats for a lifetime.’ ACE is designed to level the playing field by empowering more Africans to own the pond to sustain their families for generations to come. A major way to level the playing field for ambitious people with little financial support is access to financial literacy and affordable credit.

By echoing President Tinubu’s ambition, Dr. Jameelah reaffirms CreditRegistry’s commitment to driving financial inclusion and building a sustainable credit ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.

ACE 2023 also gave birth to the Africa Consumer Credit Academy (ACCA), continuing the educational legacy of the Expo. As we gear up for ACE 2024, we are excited to showcase even more progress in empowering people through financial literacy and awareness, encouraging savings and investments, fostering innovation, facilitating partnerships, and strengthening regulatory frameworks by attracting foreign direct investment, promoting financial inclusion and enhancing consumer protection and trust.

The Africa Credit Expo is expected to attract dignitaries such as His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Hon. Folashade Amberose-Medebem, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Lagos State.); Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank; Otunba Remi Abdul, Chairman CREDICORP; Mr Uzoma Nwagba, MD/CEO CREDICORP; Mr. Yerins Abraham; Founder Metart Africa; and Dr. James Pogue, from the USA with a motivational topic called “The Right Kind Of Uncomfortable”.

