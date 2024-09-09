Access Bank Set to host Corporate Customers Forum 2024

Nigeria’s top financial organization with the largest customer base in Nigeria and footprints across the globe, Access Bank, is set to host ‘Corporate Customer Forum 2024’, on September 19, 2024 at the Eko Hotels, Victoria, Island, Lagos, under the theme “Nigeria’s Economic rebirth: Hopes and implications”.

This crucial event is set to host the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister for the Economy, industry leaders and major stakeholders who will speak to the bank’s corporate and commercial business customers about the future of the Nigerian economy while addressing current economic challenges.

The Corporate Forum will serve as a key platform for thought leadership and knowledge exchange, aiming to inspire new ideas and foster collaboration across various industries. The forum will focus on the dynamic intersection of growth and innovation, exploring how businesses can leverage technological advancements, sustainable practices, and inclusive strategies to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

“We are excited to host the Access Bank Corporate Customers Forum 2024, which promises to be a milestone event for our partners, clients, and the broader business community,” said Rosevelt Ogbonna, GMD/ CEO of Access Bank.

“In a world of constant change, it is vital that we come together to share insights, challenge assumptions, and explore new opportunities. Our theme, “Nigeria’s Economic rebirth: Hopes and implications”, reflects our commitment to not only adapting to change but also leading it.”

“The forum will feature the Honorable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives company, Bismarck Rewane, Director General, Federal Budget office, Dr. Tanimu Yakubu and a distinguished lineup of speakers, renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and senior executives from Access Bank. Attendees should expect engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities designed to inspire dialogue and collaboration.

Key topics to be covered at the forum include: Lead Paper: Accelerated Stabilization and Advancement Plan (ASAP) for Nigeria’s Economic Rebirth, Co-Lead Paper: Making the Accelerated Stabilization Advancement Plan Deliver Economic Growth for Nigeria. And more”. Rosevelt concluded.

The Access Bank Corporate Forum 2024 is strictly by invitation for business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and other stakeholders who are interested in the future of the financial industry and economic development.

To be part of the Access Bank Corporate Forum 2024, please visit http://www.accessbankplc.com/corporate-forum

