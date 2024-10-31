A Year of Success: 27th Development Hosts Star-Studded Anniversary Dinner and Award Ceremony

27th Development, one of Nigeria’s fast growing real estate companies, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in grand style. The occasion was marked by an all- black dinner event and award night that radiated elegance and opulence, with a stunning black carpet welcome. Guests were treated to an evening of fine entertainment, including musical performances by a live band and enchanting violinists, setting the tone for a night of celebration and recognition.

The event commenced with a heartfelt welcome address by the Founder and CEO, Samuel E. Williams, who expressed his gratitude to all who have supported the company’s growth journey over the past year. “Our success in the last year is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the support of our partners, clients, and team,” said Williams. “This is only the beginning; we are determined to reach new heights and continue redefining the real estate landscape in Nigeria.”

This was followed by an insightful presentation by the Co-Founder, Aare Tunde Doherty, who highlighted the company’s numerous achievements and milestones. “In just one year, we have made remarkable progress and established ourselves as a key player in the industry,” Doherty remarked. “Tonight is about celebrating these accomplishments and looking ahead to even greater wins. The future is bright, and we are poised to deliver more innovative and sustainable real estate solutions.”

In a display of royal endorsement, the Olu of Ilawo, Abeokuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Prof. Alexander Olusegun Macgregor, graced the occasion, accompanied by his elegant wife, Olori HRH Dr. Omolara Fashola-MacGregor. The presence of the royal couple added a touch of prestige to the event, with HRM Oba MacGregor commending 27th Development’s remarkable growth trajectory. “I applaud 27th Development for their journey so far,” said the Oba. “Their rapid progress is a reflection of hard work, innovation, and vision. I believe in their potential to set even higher standards in the industry and achieve outstanding results.”

The star-studded guest list included distinguished friends of the company, realtors, associates, and the dedicated staff of 27th Development, all gathered to celebrate the company’s success and acknowledge the people who made it possible.

A key highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony, where the company recognized and rewarded its top-performing realtors and associates for their outstanding contributions over the past year. Prizes awarded included all-expense-paid trips, state- of-the-art smart TVs, and washing machines. The biggest prize of the night, a sleek Mercedes-Benz GLE, went to Oluchi Njeze, who emerged as the top-selling realtor. The recognition of these high achievers underscored the company’s commitment to excellence and its appreciation for the pivotal role that its partners play in driving growth.

As 27th Development celebrates its first anniversary, the company looks forward to continued growth, innovation, and making a lasting positive impact on the real estate landscape.

