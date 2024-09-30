A Milestone in Quality: Signal Alliance Technology Holding Achieves Integrated Management Systems Certification

Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) is proud to announce the successful achievement of certifications for its Integrated Management System (IMS), encompassing ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (Information Security), and ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity).

The ISO certifications awarded by MSECB highlight Signal Alliance Technology Holding’s dedication to upholding the highest global standards. The company reinforces its position as a trusted leader in the technology industry by enhancing operational efficiency, boosting customer satisfaction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, the company reinforces its position as a trusted leader in the technology industry. These certifications emphasize its dedication to security, quality management, and business continuity, which are crucial in exceeding customer expectations in an evolving world.

Dominic Ogar, Chief Information Officer at Signal Alliance Technology Holding, stated, “Achieving these ISO certifications is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and reflects our dedication to integrating best practices into our daily operations.

Signal Alliance Technology Holding expresses gratitude to its dedicated team for their hard work and to its customers for their ongoing trust and support.

We remain dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation.

For more information about Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH), please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.sathng.com/

Phone: 07077184935

About Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH):

Signal Alliance Technology Holding is a leading technology group in Africa with operations in Nigeria, other parts of Africa, and the Middle East. Its subsidiaries offer services spanning technology consulting, cloud technology, business applications, cybersecurity, software development, and Infrastructure and service management. Its venture arm has incubated or seeded companies in diverse technology and non-technology verticals including retail, finance, advertising, renewable energy, cybersecurity, agriculture, and wellness. The company was founded in 1996 as Signal Alliance and transitioned to Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) in 2021.

