A Milestone in Leadership: Funmilola Paseda Oladoyinbo Appointed First Female Managing Director of ASHA Microfinance Bank

ASHA Microfinance Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the esteemed ASA International Group—one of the largest global microfinance institutions—announces the groundbreaking appointment of Funmilola Paseda Oladoyinbo as its first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. This historic leadership milestone reflects the bank’s commitment to diversity and innovation in the financial sector.

With over two decades of experience in the Nigerian banking industry, Mrs. Paseda Oladoyinbo has established herself as a dynamic leader with a proven track record. Her career spans significant roles at major banks, including the United Bank for Africa PLC, Access Bank PLC, Ecobank PLC, and Keystone Bank PLC. Most notably, she spent the last 13 years at FCMB, where she was Assistant Vice President & Zonal Head effectively driving performance and achieving strategic business objectives across multiple sectors.

Mrs. Paseda Oladoyinbo holds an MBA in Data Analytics from the prestigious Nottingham Business School (Nottingham Trent University), United Kingdom, an MBA in Marketing from Delta State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ambrose Alli University. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria (FICA), an Honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Banking of Nigeria (HCIB) and has attended various Senior Management, Leadership & Sales Courses both locally and internationally. Her extensive expertise encompasses Branch Operations, Private Banking/Wealth Management, Risk Management, Business Banking and Retail Banking, positioning her to lead ASHA Microfinance Bank in its mission to enhance financial inclusion and empower communities across Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2009, ASHA Microfinance Bank has been dedicated to providing essential financial services to underserved populations, supporting economic growth and social development. Regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act No. 25 of 1991, the bank holds a nationwide microfinance bank license, affirming its role as a key player in the financial landscape.

Under Mrs. Paseda Oladoyinbo’s leadership, ASHA Microfinance Bank aims to accelerate its impact in the microfinance sector, fostering innovation and inclusivity while driving sustainable growth. The Board of Directors and the management team are confident that her vision and strategic insight will enhance the bank’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers and stakeholders.

This appointment not only marks a significant achievement for ASHA Microfinance Bank but also serves as an inspiring testament to the advancement of women in leadership within the financial industry. Mrs. Paseda Oladoyinbo’s ascension to this pivotal role embodies the bank’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, setting a benchmark for future leaders in the sector.

