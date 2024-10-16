A Look at 5 of the Best Live Dealer Blackjack Games

Live dealer online casino games from award-winning software providers, such as Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, StakeLogic, and OnAir Entertainment, are now more popular than ever in the United Kingdom and every other legally permitted iGaming market across the world.

There are hundreds of highly sophisticated live dealer games to choose from, including the classics, such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, craps, and other dice and card games. You can also now find numerous bingo, lottery & money wheel-style live game shows, live video poker, and even a handful of live dealer online slot machines and one or two other unique concept games.

If you’re a blackjack fan and want to know what everyone else is playing in 2024, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive straight in to discover the names of today’s most popular live blackjack games from several market-leading providers.

Popular live blackjack games every online casino enthusiast should know about in 2024

Trusted online sports betting & casino sites, such as the official Unibet website, currently have over 200 live dealer blackjack games alone to choose from, meaning finding the right game can sometimes prove challenging, especially for newcomers who haven’t ever played these games before.

If you don’t want to waste time looking for a game that you might not enjoy and don’t know which games to try first, don’t panic. You’re not alone. Here are five of the best live dealer blackjack games that most UK online casino players seem to enjoy playing more than any others.

In other words, try one or more of these top 5 live dealer blackjack games first, and you won’t be disappointed:

1. Live Eclipse Blackjack from OnAir Entertainment

2. Live Lightning Blackjack from Evolution Gaming

3. Live Blackjack VIP Opal from StakeLogic

4. Live Blackjack Party from Evolution Gaming

5. Live ONE Blackjack from Pragmatic Play

Unfortunately, due to the high maintenance required to host and run these games, live dealer blackjack games (and all other live dealer games) can usually only ever be accessed in the real money mode, meaning a practice/fun/free-play demo mode isn’t available. Also, you must be at least 18 to play them.

Therefore, perhaps consider starting at the low-stakes tables before advancing to the higher-limit tables. Also, before playing any of these live dealer blackjack games, take a minute or so to familiarise yourself with the rules, especially if you are new to playing, or at least watch the short video tutorials to bring yourself up to speed.

Honourable mentions

If you enjoy playing any of these top 5 games and would like more similar suggestions from the same innovative providers, then you may also like to try Live Power Blackjack, Live Infinite Blackjack, and Live Infinite Free Bet Blackjack, which are all brought to you by Evolution Gaming.

Other hit titles to check out in 2024 are Live Prive Blackjack Lounge (several tables to choose from), Live Blackjack VIP, Live First Person Blackjack, Live Speed Blackjack, and Live Blackjack Fortune.

That’s not forgetting Live Super Stake Blackjack VIP, Live Blackjack Miami, and Live Fun Fun 21 Blackjack, to name just a few. Some are playable from as little as £0.10, £0.20, £0.50, or £0.1.00, whereas others that are designed for high rollers can only be played from as little as £500.00 per hand.

Finally, all of these games are loads of fun and run smoothly in most web browsers and can be accessed from any decent PC or mobile device.

Final thoughts

When choosing which live blackjack games to play in 2024, the most important thing to consider is which table limits best correspond to your budget.

If you are a low roller on a tight budget, stick to playing on tables you can afford, and if you don’t have to worry about how much you spend, you may want to consider playing on the VIP high roller tables.

The other important thing to remember, whether you are a low or high roller (or anyone else in between), is to gamble responsibly each time you play. Doing so keeps things safe and fun and will ensure you don’t go over your initial spending budget.

