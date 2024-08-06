63% of Nigerian Youth Aim for Global Mobility: PTE Provides the Language Key

Nigeria: As Nigerians increasingly pursue international education, work opportunities, and seek greater global mobility, the demand for reliable and efficient English language proficiency assessments has soared. In response to this growing need, the Pearson Test of English (PTE) is gaining increased recognition in the Nigerian market. It has emerged as a leading choice for test takers in Nigeria over the past year. Recent statistics from the migration poll show that 63% of youth are willing to relocate abroad. A desire for high-quality education, diverse learning environments, and improved career prospects fuel this trend. PTE meets this demand by providing a secure and reliable assessment of English language skills.

Unlike traditional paper-based exams, PTE offers a convenient computer-based format with rapid results, typically available in two days. The assessment evaluates all four language skills – listening, reading, speaking, and writing – in a single, integrated test, and its AI-powered scoring ensures fairness and accuracy for all test takers at all levels.

Ipek Aydin, Director, PTE – Middle East, Africa & Turkey said, “The Nigerian market has seen a growing demand for reliable and convenient English proficiency testing, driven by increasing academic and professional aspirations. PTE is uniquely positioned to meet this demand by offering a digital AI scored test. To further strengthen its position in the market, PTE continues to highlight its advantages, such as fast results, ﬂexible test dates, up to 24-hour bookings, and widespread acceptance by over 3500+ institutions globally. By consistently delivering on these fronts, PTE enhances its reputation as a leading choice for English proficiency testing in Nigeria.”

Ibukun Obe – Chief Executive Officer (Centerbase International Comms Ltd Nigeria), said, “As a strategic partner and authorized testing center for PTE in Nigeria, we are dedicated to improving access to high-quality English proficiency testing. With three established centers located in Lagos (Yaba and Lekki) and Ibadan, and new centers launching soon in Port Harcourt and other cities, we are making the PTE exam more accessible than ever.”

Accepted by 3500+ of universities globally, PTE Academic can be taken by the Nigerian students seeking undergraduate and postgraduate programs in countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition to academic admissions, PTE, the English proficiency test, is recognized by the U.S. State Boards of Nursing for work visas and by UK Higher Education Institutions for degree-level courses.

