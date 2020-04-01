Nigeria records biggest single day jump in Covid-19 cases, here’s what could follow

Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases jumped by the most in a single day on Wednesday April 1, with the densely populated commercial hub of Lagos continuing as the hot seat of the deadly virus within the country.

A total of 35 cases of the deadly virus were reported, up 25 percent from the previous day to take the total tally to 174.

Rising number of cases increases the chances of an extended lockdown particularly in the commercial hub of Lagos where the economy is quickly grinding to a halt amid a government-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Lagos, the world’s fourth most densely populated city globally which entered day two of a 14-day lockdown Wednesday, recorded 9 new cases on the day. That’s an 11 percent increase compared to the previous day’s tally.

If the number of new cases continue to rise at this pace, Lagos may need more than 14 days to rid itself of the virus and the Nigerian government may start to consider a wider lockdown if more cases are reported in other states.

Lagos has more cases than all the other states combined with a total of 91 cases and more than twice as many cases as Abuja (35), which has reported the second most cases.

Aside the nine (9) cases reported in Lagos Wednesday, another nine were recorded in Osun State which now risks being added to the states placed on lockdown alongside Lagos, FCT and Ogun by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Seven cases (7) were recorded in the FCT, five (5) in Akwa-Ibom, two (2) in Edo and one (1) in Kaduna, Bauchi and Ekiti states.