Here's what you need to know about Sterling Bank's Q1 2020 performance

Here's what you need to know about Sterling Bank’s Q1 2020 performance
Sterling Bank

Figures from Sterling Bank’s financial result for the first quarter of 2020 showed a drop in Interest Income to N28.4 billion, following a decline in income on Loans and Advances which was down 10percent compared to last year.

The tier-two bank’s Pre-tax Profit and Profit After Tax declined by 32percent year-on-year and 36percent year-on-year to N2.2bn and N2.1bn respectively.

Net loans to Customers declined 0.4percent year -on-year while Interest Expense also declined 18percent to to N12.9bn.

The bank recorded a substantial growth in Customers Deposits which increased15percent year-on-year.

The downward adjustment in fees on banking transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria, impacted the bank’s earnings, as Net Fee and Commission Income declined 16percent year-on-year to N2.9bn.

The decline in Net Fee and Commission Income was primarily driven by a reduction in E-business commission and fees which was down 10percent year-on-year accounted for 35percent of Fee and commission income) and Other fees and commission (down 31% y/y; accounted for 32% of Fee and commission income).

However, Other Income grew 61percent year-on-year to N1.6bn, largely due to higher gains from bonds and treasury bills.

