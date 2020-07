Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a $1.5 billion cash-for-crude prepayment loan with the world’s top biggest independent oil trader Vitol Group and Nigeria’s Matrix Energy, a decision that comes with huge implications for Africa’s biggest economy. Already cash-strapped and weighed down by billions of dollars in old debts, NNPC has been looking to…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE