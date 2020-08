The domestic equities market yesterday sustained its bullish streak for the fourth consecutive session, following continued interest in banking stocks . The NSE All-Share Index advanced by 0.2percent to close at 24,882.04 points. This was largely driven by buying sentiments across STANBIC (+5.0%), GUARANTY (+1.9%) and ACCESS (+0.8%) stocks. Month-to-Date gain increased to +0.8% while…

