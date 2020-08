Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assented to the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Bill 2020. It’s the first reform of the CAMA, one of the most important pieces of business legislation in Africa’s most populous nation, since it was first introduced 30 years ago in 1990. The 1990 CAMA had become a clog in…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE