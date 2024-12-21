Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 28,300 operatives nationwide to safeguard critical infrastructure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the deployment of 28,300 tactical operatives to ensure the safety of critical national assets and infrastructure across the country during the festive season.

This directive was issued by Ahmed Audi, commandant-general of the corps, in a statement signed by Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC national public relations officer.

Audi condemned the activities of economic saboteurs who engage in illegal dealings in petroleum products, illegal mining, and the vandalism of government infrastructure such as power installations, telecommunication equipment, railway components, and manhole covers.

He emphasised that these acts not only disrupt national development but also hinder the socio-economic well-being of citizens.

As the lead agency tasked with protecting critical national assets, the NSCDC boss urged all zonal and state commandants to intensify intelligence operations and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to vandalism.

He stated, “The NSCDC remains the lead agency in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure across the federation.

“This is our statutory mandate and must not be compromised. All hands must be on deck as we approach the end of the year. You are aware that criminal-minded persons often take advantage of festive seasons to perpetrate their nefarious activities.”

Audi instructed officers to sharpen their surveillance and intelligence skills, ensuring a proactive stance against threats.

“The deployed operatives, drawn from specialized units such as Crack Squads, Special Forces, Intelligence, Anti-Vandal, and Operations Departments, will focus on identified flashpoints.

“Key locations to be monitored include recreational centers, religious gatherings, motor parks, amusement parks, shopping malls, and other public areas prone to criminal activities,” he stated.

The commandant-general assured Nigerians that the corps would collaborate with other security agencies to prevent any disruption during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He congratulated Christian faithful on the forthcoming festivities, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

“The Christmas and New Year celebrations will be hitch-free. We urge the public to provide credible intelligence to the NSCDC and other security agencies to aid in the arrest of suspected criminals,” he said.

