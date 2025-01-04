Work for peace, security of Niger Delta region, Otuaro tells Warri youths

Dennis Otuaro, administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has told youth leaders of Okerenkoko Federated Communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State to always work for the peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.

Otuaro said this when the youths honoured him with an ‘Outstanding Excellence Award’ in recognition of his “commitment to providing outstanding service to the Niger Delta” at Okerenkoko during the New Year celebrations, according to a statement signed by Igoniko Oduma,special assistant on media to the PAP administrator.

“I want to thank you for honouring me with an award in recognition of my service to the people of the Niger Delta. For me, it’s all about service to our people, and that’s what His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, wants,” the PAP administrator said.

“I urge you to always work for the peace, security and stability of our region. We need peace in the region. The Niger Delta is our region, we have no other region.

“So, you have a duty to safeguard the region from disruptive elements who are out cause destabilisation. I’m grateful for your gesture.”

They unanimously acknowledged Otuaro’s giant strides in quality service delivery at the PAP through its robust educational and vocational schemes, stakeholders’ engagement, peace-building processes, and policy of inclusivity, among others.

The community youth leaders, including Famous Ololobou, Ijoukumor Oturubo and Samuel Ijeleba, who spoke separately, urged Otuaro to continue to do his best for the growth and development of the region, despite distractions by his detractors.

According to them, those working against Otuaro are undermining President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which the PAP helmsman is implementing through the programme to foster sustainable peace, stability and security in the region.

They advised anti-Niger Delta elements to stop their ill-advised activities and allow peace to reign in the region.

Receiving the award, Otuaro expressed appreciation to the youth leaders for recognising his modest contribution to sustainable peace and development of the region, noting that it would spur him to work harder.

While noting that his only interest is to serve the people of the region, he urged the youths to remain committed to peace-building and progress in the region as well as reject being used by merchants of instability and chaos.

Otuaro said the PAP, under his leadership, would not relent in carrying out the programme’s mandate for the growth and development of the region in line with the president’s renewed hope agenda.

Share