Police arrest Osun park manager over alleged arms possession

The Osun police command says it has arrested Wakili-Nurudeen Iyanda, head of the Osun State Park Management System (OSTMS), for allegedly possessing arms and ammunition belonging to its officers.

Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, deputy police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the arrest to TheCable on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the anti-kidnapping unit arrested nine suspects on Ring Road in Osogbo, following a tip-off.

“Despite resistance, the police successfully overwhelmed them, recovering a Barrett pistol, six 9mm live ammunition, and an expanded empty cell from Wakili’s unregistered Toyota Highlander,” he said.

“Nine suspects arrested, including Nurudeen Wakili in the first arrest at Ring road area, after meeting heavy resistance from Alowonle’s boys who reinforced. Four escaped including the said Alowonle.

“He was rearrested. All other exhibits in the case include; Hummer bus (AWK 480 YD), Nissan Almera (unregistered), Toyota Sienna (GNN 595 XD).”

“He attempted escape with handcuffs, got maimed, was rearrested,” the police deputy spokesman said.

He noted that the suspect is receiving treatment at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) Teaching Hospital.

