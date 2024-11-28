FG announces crisis response simulation in Abuja

The federal government has launched a joint operation and training exercise aimed at tackling crime and responding effectively to emerging threats, in a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s security framework and enhance the readiness of security forces.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force public relations officer, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

As part of the initiative, the Office of the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, has announced a crisis response simulation exercise scheduled to take place at the Idu Train Station in the Federal Capital Territory.

The exercise is set for Thursday, November 28, 2024, and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The public has been urged not to panic during the drill, which will include heavy explosive sounds as part of the simulation. Authorities have assured residents that the activity will be conducted in a controlled environment, with no risk to the safety of the public.

“This exercise is designed to simulate emergency response scenarios and ensure preparedness for real-life situations. We appreciate your understanding and support,” the statement read.

Residents in and around Abuja are advised to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies during the exercise.

Share