Abuja stampede: Police mandate advance notification for public events in Abuja

Ten lives, including four children, were tragically lost in a stampede at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, during a food distribution exercise on Saturday.

In response to the incident, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has mandated that organisers of public events in Abuja to provide advance notification to ensure adequate security measures and prevent future tragedies.

This was contained in a statement signed by Josephine Adeh, Police public relations officer, FCT Police Command. Abuja.

According to a statement by Adeh, the stampede happened around 6:30am and claimed the lives of 10 people, including four children.

Eight others sustained injuries, with four already discharged after receiving medical treatment. The remaining victims are still being cared for at a hospital.

The command noted that the FCT Police Rapid Response Squad and the Joint Task Force swiftly intervened, evacuating the crowd of over 1,000 individuals to restore order.

Olatunji Disu, commissioner of police, FCT, visited the injured in the hospital to provide assistance and reassurance.

The command extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In light of this tragedy, the FCT Police Command issued a directive mandating that all organisations, religious bodies, and individuals planning public events or large gatherings in the FCT notify the police in advance.

This measure, according to the statement, is aimed at ensuring proper security arrangements to prevent future incidents.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in organizers being held accountable for any resulting loss of life or property,” the statement warned.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the territory and urged the public to cooperate by adhering to safety guidelines.

Emergencies can be reported through the FCT Control Room via 0803 200 3913 or 0806 032 1234, the command said.

