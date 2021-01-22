Jumia to grow portfolio, makes Fitbit products available in Nigeria

Jumia Nigeria, a leading eCommerce platform, in a move to deepen its portfolio and grow the brand footprint in Nigeria, is making Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), the global brand in wearable technology available in Nigeria in partnership with Redington Gulf.

“We are seeing increasing consumer demand for wearable technology on our platform, and bringing Fitbit products to our customers in Nigeria is an important step for us to address this demand and help Fitbit expand its reach across the country.

“Jumia delivers a seamless online shopping experience for consumers and from our platform with a dedicated official store on Jumia,” said Sandeep Narayanan, the head of consumer electronics, Jumia Group.

According to Narayanan, Fitbit innovative wearable products are sold at a wide range of accessible price points in nearly 39,000 retail stores across more than 100 countries worldwide. “Fitbit supports healthier living,” Narayanan stated.

Fitbit devices and services help people lead healthier, more active lives and this has never been more important than it is today. By empowering users with data, inspiration and guidance, Fitbit is helping consumers reach their physical, mental health, and fitness goals.

According to statement by Jumia, Fitbit is committed to inspiring those who want to lead a healthier and more active life through its range of innovative smartwatches and trackers that are compatible with most Android and iOS platforms, including Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Ace 2.

Fitbit gives users a deeper understanding of their health with smart features such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, on-device sleep tools to help optimize your sleep, Active Zone Minutes to make the most out of workouts and help manage stress with guided breathing programmes.

Users in Nigeria can also benefit from purchasing a membership to Fitbit Premium, which when paired with any Fitbit device, enables consumers’ Fitbit experience through a deeper analysis of data and more personalised insights that connect the dots across activity, sleep and heart rate, while offering hundreds of workouts, motivating games and challenges.

The brand is offering new users on the Fitbit Premium a 90-day free trial through the Fitbit App. Also, Fitbit Health Solutions will offer corporate product discounts to local businesses through Fitbit’s distributor Redington Gulf.