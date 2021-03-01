Okonjo-Iweala assumes office as WTO boss

Nigeria’s former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday assumed office as the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Disclosing this on its verified Twitter handle, the global trade organization said Okonjo-Iweala was the first woman and African to take up the job.

“Welcome to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; @NOIweala on her first day as WTO Director-General! She makes history as the first woman and first African to take up this post,” WTO tweeted.

Welcome to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala on her first day as WTO Director-General!



She makes history as the first woman and first African to take up this post. pic.twitter.com/WHWZZsA6Ka — WTO (@wto) March 1, 2021

The WTO had confirmed her appointment at a special meeting of the General Council following a selection process that included eight candidates from across the world.

Her confirmation was delayed as administration of former US President Donald Trump was opposed to her candidacy despite overwhelming support from the key ambassadors of the WTO last October.

But her fortunes changed after the defeat of Trump as President Joe Biden subsequently endorsed her candidacy after the South Korean trade minister dropped her ambition.

Speaking recently on her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala promised to initiate necessary reforms to reposition the organisation to meet the expectation of member countries.